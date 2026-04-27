Kyiv And Warsaw To Develop“Polish Model” For Defense Cooperation By June Kamyshin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Strategic Advisor to the President of Ukraine, in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent on the sidelines of the conference“Road to URC: Security and Defense Dimension” held Monday in Rzeszów.

According to him, Ukraine's defense industry has become a strong strategic sector. Kyiv expects to have“at least 10 joint ventures between Ukrainian and European defense companies in Europe” this year.

He noted that the first joint plant in Germany is already operational.

“Unfortunately, as of today, we do not have many joint developments with Poland. Both we and the Polish side are looking for ways to make this happen,” Kamyshin emphasized.

He added that the conference in Rzeszów, as a preparatory step toward the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk in June, supported by Poland's government commissioner for Ukraine's reconstruction Paweł Kowal, is“a good step” in that direction.

“We had a round of negotiations yesterday, and we will have another one today, aimed at helping the two industries find ways to cooperate,” the presidential adviser stressed.

He expressed hope that, at the very least, by the conference in Gdańsk, the Ukrainian side will have developed with Poland the so-called“Polish model,” which will be announced there.

“This way, we will have the first agreements signed in Gdańsk,” Kamyshin concluded.

2026 in Gdansk to bring delegations from nearly 100 countrie

As reported, the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026), which will take place on June 25–-26 in Gdańsk, will focus on five main thematic areas. Delegations from around 100 countries are expected to attend, including 40 at the government level.