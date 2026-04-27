Qatar Maintains Air Traffic Continuity Under High Safety Measures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has affirmed that the country is adopting a measured approach to ensure the continuity of air traffic while upholding the highest safety standards amid ongoing regional challenges.

In an infographic shared on social media, the Authority outlined the latest developments in Qatar's aviation sector and the steps taken to sustain operations.

Following the closure of Qatar's airspace on February 28, 2026, air traffic operations have continued under certain constraints. A partial reopening was later implemented through an emergency corridor, which came into effect on March 7, 2026, allowing for the gradual resumption of services.

At present, Hamad International Airport is witnessing a steady recovery in air traffic through limited flight operations. The emergency corridor has enabled the airport to facilitate passenger and cargo flights, as well as transit traffic, under specific operational controls.

The airport also announced on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the introduction of additional flights, coinciding with the gradual resumption of operations by foreign airlines. The latest schedule for foreign airlines at Hamad International Airport can be viewed here.

Meanwhile, national carrier Qatar Airways is expanding its international network to more than 150 destinations by June 16, 2026. The airline stated that its updated schedule, valid until September 15, 2026, will include new routes and increased frequencies to and from Doha.

Amid these developments, QCAA reiterated Qatar's position as a strategic aviation hub, highlighting its high-level operational efficiency and its cautious, phased approach to restoring full operational capacity. The Authority also confirmed that it continues to closely monitor regional developments, with safety and security remaining its top priorities.