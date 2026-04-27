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King Charles US Visit Proceeds Despite Security Scare
(MENAFN) Britain's ambassador to Washington has described the upcoming state visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla as a mission to "renew and revitalize a unique friendship" between the two nations, even as security tensions grip the capital following a weekend shooting incident.
Christian Turner confirmed the four-day engagement would proceed largely as scheduled, after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday to address mounting concerns.
Trump sought to reassure allies, stating that King Charles will "be very safe" on American soil. Speaking on a news TV program, he insisted the White House complex remained secure, saying: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe… this area of not very many acres is really safe."
The monarchs are set to touch down Monday, where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will officially receive them. The visit was thrust into uncertainty after Saturday's shooting, in which a Secret Service agent sustained a minor injury and the president was swiftly evacuated to safety.
Yet security is not the only cloud over the visit. Strain in the transatlantic relationship has deepened, with Trump publicly criticizing Starmer over his position on the US-Israeli war with Iran, as broader disagreements between the two governments remain unresolved.
Dissent has also grown louder at home. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey demanded the visit be scrapped outright, branding Trump an "unreliable" ally. Green Party co-leader Zack Polanski said he "feels sorry" for the king, insisting Britain should take "a sterner line" with Washington.
The diplomatic highlight of the trip will be the king's address before Congress — a carefully calibrated moment in which he is expected to navigate the fine line between affirming official policy and preserving personal rapport with the US president.
Christian Turner confirmed the four-day engagement would proceed largely as scheduled, after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday to address mounting concerns.
Trump sought to reassure allies, stating that King Charles will "be very safe" on American soil. Speaking on a news TV program, he insisted the White House complex remained secure, saying: "I think it's great, he'll be very safe… this area of not very many acres is really safe."
The monarchs are set to touch down Monday, where President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will officially receive them. The visit was thrust into uncertainty after Saturday's shooting, in which a Secret Service agent sustained a minor injury and the president was swiftly evacuated to safety.
Yet security is not the only cloud over the visit. Strain in the transatlantic relationship has deepened, with Trump publicly criticizing Starmer over his position on the US-Israeli war with Iran, as broader disagreements between the two governments remain unresolved.
Dissent has also grown louder at home. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey demanded the visit be scrapped outright, branding Trump an "unreliable" ally. Green Party co-leader Zack Polanski said he "feels sorry" for the king, insisting Britain should take "a sterner line" with Washington.
The diplomatic highlight of the trip will be the king's address before Congress — a carefully calibrated moment in which he is expected to navigate the fine line between affirming official policy and preserving personal rapport with the US president.
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