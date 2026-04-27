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Nestology Launches Early Childhood Platform At India 03 Conclave In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Apr 27: Nestology launched its early childhood development platform at the "India 0–3 Conclave" in the national capital, bringing together experts, policymakers and parents to deliberate on the importance of structured support during the first three years of a child's life.
The day-long event, held at the India Habitat Centre, featured panel discussions, expert sessions and the unveiling of the Nestology app, aimed at creating an integrated ecosystem for children aged 0–3 years-widely considered the most critical phase of human development.
The platform seeks to address gaps in early childhood support by combining developmental tracking, expert guidance, home-based interventions and personalised parenting solutions into a single interface.
Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Member, National Human Rights Commission, emphasised the importance of early childhood development in shaping future citizens.
"Investing in the early years is critical for building a healthier and more capable society. Structured support systems can significantly improve developmental outcomes," he said.
The conclave featured a series of thematic panel discussions covering key aspects of early childhood development. The first session focused on the "Science of 0–3 Milestones", where experts from paediatrics, neuroscience and early childhood education discussed cognitive and emotional development in the formative years.
The first session was moderated by Nestology co-founder Ashay Gupta and panelists included Dr Lata Bhat, Dr Ankur chawla, Santoshi Seth, Mrs Trehan, Dr Praween Agrawal. Dr Chawla emphasized on the importance of somatic growth during the first three months. During the first three months the main work of child is "Sona (to sleep), Rona (to cry) and Doodh Pina (to be fed), said Dr Chawla.
The child is either underfed or fed and never overfed. So a mother must feed her timely and before waiting for him to cry, he added.
The second panel, titled "What I Wish Every Parent Knew (0–3 Years)", addressed practical aspects of parenting such as holding, handling, feeding and early behavioural cues, with insights from gynecologists, child psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and lactation experts.
The third session explored "How India's 0–3 Ecosystem Can Collaborate in the Next 12 Months", bringing together doctors, educators, policymakers, consultants and parents to discuss the need for a coordinated and scalable support framework.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashay Gupta, Co-founder, Nestology, said the platform aims to transform how parents approach early childhood.
"The first three years are too critical to be left to fragmented advice and guesswork. Nestology is designed as a structured, science-backed support system that acts as a co-pilot for parents during this phase," he said.
Vartika, Co-founder, Nestology, highlighted the need for integrating traditional understanding with modern developmental science.
"India has always had strong parenting wisdom, but today's families need structured, accessible and expert-led guidance. Our goal is to combine that wisdom with scientific frameworks to support every child's full potential," she said.
Experts at the conclave noted that despite increasing awareness, India lacks a cohesive ecosystem for early childhood care, leaving parents to rely on fragmented and often conflicting sources of information.
Nestology aims to bridge this gap by building a unified platform that connects parents with verified experts, while also creating an ecosystem of professionals including child development coaches, educators and healthcare specialists.
According to the organisers, the initiative also seeks to generate employment opportunities in the early childhood sector and strengthen India's developmental support infrastructure at the grassroots level.
The event also included the felicitation of "0–3 Champions" - individuals and professionals contributing to early childhood development - underscoring the growing recognition of this critical yet under-addressed phase.
With rising urbanisation, nuclear families and increasing parenting challenges, stakeholders emphasised the need for collaborative efforts across sectors to ensure better developmental outcomes for children.
The Nestology platform will be rolled out in phases, targeting families across urban and semi-urban India.
The day-long event, held at the India Habitat Centre, featured panel discussions, expert sessions and the unveiling of the Nestology app, aimed at creating an integrated ecosystem for children aged 0–3 years-widely considered the most critical phase of human development.
The platform seeks to address gaps in early childhood support by combining developmental tracking, expert guidance, home-based interventions and personalised parenting solutions into a single interface.
Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Member, National Human Rights Commission, emphasised the importance of early childhood development in shaping future citizens.
"Investing in the early years is critical for building a healthier and more capable society. Structured support systems can significantly improve developmental outcomes," he said.
The conclave featured a series of thematic panel discussions covering key aspects of early childhood development. The first session focused on the "Science of 0–3 Milestones", where experts from paediatrics, neuroscience and early childhood education discussed cognitive and emotional development in the formative years.
The first session was moderated by Nestology co-founder Ashay Gupta and panelists included Dr Lata Bhat, Dr Ankur chawla, Santoshi Seth, Mrs Trehan, Dr Praween Agrawal. Dr Chawla emphasized on the importance of somatic growth during the first three months. During the first three months the main work of child is "Sona (to sleep), Rona (to cry) and Doodh Pina (to be fed), said Dr Chawla.
The child is either underfed or fed and never overfed. So a mother must feed her timely and before waiting for him to cry, he added.
The second panel, titled "What I Wish Every Parent Knew (0–3 Years)", addressed practical aspects of parenting such as holding, handling, feeding and early behavioural cues, with insights from gynecologists, child psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and lactation experts.
The third session explored "How India's 0–3 Ecosystem Can Collaborate in the Next 12 Months", bringing together doctors, educators, policymakers, consultants and parents to discuss the need for a coordinated and scalable support framework.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashay Gupta, Co-founder, Nestology, said the platform aims to transform how parents approach early childhood.
"The first three years are too critical to be left to fragmented advice and guesswork. Nestology is designed as a structured, science-backed support system that acts as a co-pilot for parents during this phase," he said.
Vartika, Co-founder, Nestology, highlighted the need for integrating traditional understanding with modern developmental science.
"India has always had strong parenting wisdom, but today's families need structured, accessible and expert-led guidance. Our goal is to combine that wisdom with scientific frameworks to support every child's full potential," she said.
Experts at the conclave noted that despite increasing awareness, India lacks a cohesive ecosystem for early childhood care, leaving parents to rely on fragmented and often conflicting sources of information.
Nestology aims to bridge this gap by building a unified platform that connects parents with verified experts, while also creating an ecosystem of professionals including child development coaches, educators and healthcare specialists.
According to the organisers, the initiative also seeks to generate employment opportunities in the early childhood sector and strengthen India's developmental support infrastructure at the grassroots level.
The event also included the felicitation of "0–3 Champions" - individuals and professionals contributing to early childhood development - underscoring the growing recognition of this critical yet under-addressed phase.
With rising urbanisation, nuclear families and increasing parenting challenges, stakeholders emphasised the need for collaborative efforts across sectors to ensure better developmental outcomes for children.
The Nestology platform will be rolled out in phases, targeting families across urban and semi-urban India.
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