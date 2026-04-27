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Crompton Launches Ameo Pro 5.5L Air Fryer With Even Heating Technology For Consistent Cooking
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 27th April 2026: The promise of healthier, oil-free cooking has made air fryers a kitchen essential, yet achieving evenly cooked, consistent results often continues to remain a challenge. Recognising this gap, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India's trusted name in home innovation, introduces the Ameo Pro 5.5L Air Fryer, designed to deliver a more consistent and reliable cooking experience for modern kitchens.
Air fryers have steadily found their way into Indian kitchens as a smarter, healthier alternative to traditional cooking but the experience hasn't always matched the expectation. Uneven cooking remains the most common frustration, with users having to repeatedly pause mid-cook to check and rearrange food just to get consistent results. Add to that the noise during operation and the effort of cleaning up afterwards, and the convenience air fryers promise doesn't always come through in practice.
The Ameo Pro 5.5L is built to change that. At its heart is Crompton's Pro Heating Bowl - a uniquely designed structure with louvre-based airflow that enables optimised 360-degree heat circulation, ensuring food cooks evenly from all sides without the need for manual intervention. This not only enhances consistency but also reduces cooking time by up to 30%, while features such as low-noise operation and easy-to-clean components further simplify everyday use.
Key Features of the Crompton Ameo Pro 5.5L Air Fryer
The Ameo Pro 5.5L comes equipped with thoughtfully designed features that support a more convenient and consistent cooking experience:
Even Heating with Pro Heating Bowl (Up to 30?ster Cooking): A uniquely designed bowl structure enables optimised airflow for uniform heat distribution, ensuring consistent cooking results without the need to rearrange food
Nutriguard Technology: Designed to support better nutrient retention while enabling low-oil cooking for everyday meals
SilentPro Technology: Enables quieter operation at under 52 dB, making it suitable for use at any time of the day
Instapeek Window with Integrated Lamp: Allows users to monitor the cooking process in real time without opening the appliance, helping maintain consistent results
Easy Cleaning: Dishwasher-safe basket and tray enable hassle-free maintenance
11 Pre-Set Menus with Interactive Display: Offers ease of use through intuitive controls and preset cooking options
Speaking about the new launch, Ketan Chaudhari, Head – Small Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said,“Air fryers have seen tremendous adoption in Indian homes over the past few years, but the category has largely moved on volume rather than solving the core experience gaps. At Crompton, we felt it was time to go deeper. The Ameo Pro isn't just another air fryer - it's our answer to what consumers have actually been asking for: food that cooks right the first time, without the constant monitoring. The Pro Heating Bowl is the result of that thinking. Beyond performance, we've also been deliberate about the details that matter in daily use - the noise levels, the cleaning, the ease of operation. These may seem like smaller considerations, but they're what determine whether a product actually stays on the kitchen counter or gets pushed to the back of a cabinet. We're confident the Ameo Pro earns its place.”
The Crompton Ameo Pro 5.5L Air Fryer will be available at all major retail outlets (MOR/GT). Designed for busy families and working professionals aged 25–40 who prioritise health, convenience, and consistent results, the appliance brings together efficient performance, ease of use, and dependable cooking, making it a valuable addition to modern kitchens.
About Crompton:
With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops-representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.
The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.
Air fryers have steadily found their way into Indian kitchens as a smarter, healthier alternative to traditional cooking but the experience hasn't always matched the expectation. Uneven cooking remains the most common frustration, with users having to repeatedly pause mid-cook to check and rearrange food just to get consistent results. Add to that the noise during operation and the effort of cleaning up afterwards, and the convenience air fryers promise doesn't always come through in practice.
The Ameo Pro 5.5L is built to change that. At its heart is Crompton's Pro Heating Bowl - a uniquely designed structure with louvre-based airflow that enables optimised 360-degree heat circulation, ensuring food cooks evenly from all sides without the need for manual intervention. This not only enhances consistency but also reduces cooking time by up to 30%, while features such as low-noise operation and easy-to-clean components further simplify everyday use.
Key Features of the Crompton Ameo Pro 5.5L Air Fryer
The Ameo Pro 5.5L comes equipped with thoughtfully designed features that support a more convenient and consistent cooking experience:
Even Heating with Pro Heating Bowl (Up to 30?ster Cooking): A uniquely designed bowl structure enables optimised airflow for uniform heat distribution, ensuring consistent cooking results without the need to rearrange food
Nutriguard Technology: Designed to support better nutrient retention while enabling low-oil cooking for everyday meals
SilentPro Technology: Enables quieter operation at under 52 dB, making it suitable for use at any time of the day
Instapeek Window with Integrated Lamp: Allows users to monitor the cooking process in real time without opening the appliance, helping maintain consistent results
Easy Cleaning: Dishwasher-safe basket and tray enable hassle-free maintenance
11 Pre-Set Menus with Interactive Display: Offers ease of use through intuitive controls and preset cooking options
Speaking about the new launch, Ketan Chaudhari, Head – Small Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said,“Air fryers have seen tremendous adoption in Indian homes over the past few years, but the category has largely moved on volume rather than solving the core experience gaps. At Crompton, we felt it was time to go deeper. The Ameo Pro isn't just another air fryer - it's our answer to what consumers have actually been asking for: food that cooks right the first time, without the constant monitoring. The Pro Heating Bowl is the result of that thinking. Beyond performance, we've also been deliberate about the details that matter in daily use - the noise levels, the cleaning, the ease of operation. These may seem like smaller considerations, but they're what determine whether a product actually stays on the kitchen counter or gets pushed to the back of a cabinet. We're confident the Ameo Pro earns its place.”
The Crompton Ameo Pro 5.5L Air Fryer will be available at all major retail outlets (MOR/GT). Designed for busy families and working professionals aged 25–40 who prioritise health, convenience, and consistent results, the appliance brings together efficient performance, ease of use, and dependable cooking, making it a valuable addition to modern kitchens.
About Crompton:
With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops-representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.
The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.
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