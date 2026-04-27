President Japarov Directs Intensified Efforts To Strengthen Kyrgyz-US Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has instructed to intensify efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation with the United States and advancing key areas of bilateral engagement, Trend reports via the press office of the Kyrgyz President.

The directive was issued during a meeting with the newly appointed Kyrgyz Ambassador to Washington, Edil Baisalov, and addressed the outcomes of recent Kyrgyz-US political consultations, as well as discussions between Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Japarov emphasized priority areas for cooperation, including the expansion of trade and economic ties, the promotion of investment, and the enhancement of social and humanitarian interactions.

The President also tasked Ambassador Baisalov with reinforcing the promotion of Kyrgyzstan's national interests and further developing a mutually beneficial partnership with the United States.

During the meeting, Baisalov was additionally appointed Special Representative of the President for international initiatives and conferred the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Earlier, in February, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Sergio Gor, stated that the United States is intensifying its focus on economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, identifying opportunities for sustainable and mutually advantageous partnerships.

The U.S. envoy highlighted Kyrgyzstan's economic potential and opportunities for cooperation both within the country and in partnership with neighboring states. He said members of the U.S. business delegation, which includes major American companies that were visiting Kyrgyzstan at the moment, arrived with the aim of establishing direct contacts and advancing concrete projects.