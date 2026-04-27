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US Extends Philippines' Permission To Import Russian Oil

US Extends Philippines' Permission To Import Russian Oil


2026-04-27 07:06:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States has approved the Philippines' request to extend its authorization to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This was confirmed by Philippine Deputy Energy Minister Alessandro Sales.

He stated that the authorization will remain in effect from April 17 to May 16.

Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin noted that the country currently maintains around 54 days' worth of fuel reserves.

The previous 30-day US authorization allowing imports of Russian oil and petroleum products expired on April 11.

The development comes amid ongoing adjustments in global energy supply arrangements following restrictions on Russian energy exports.

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AzerNews

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