403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan And Czech Republic Are Very Reliable Partners In Energy Sector - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Naturally, a large part of our cooperation pertains to the energy sector. In this field as well, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have been very reliable partners for many years, President Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, AzerNEWS reports.
The Head of State noted that Azerbaijani oil is exported to the Czech Republic and holds an important place in the Czech Republic's energy balance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment