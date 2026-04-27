President: Negotiations Underway On Specific Projects Regarding Joint Production Of Military-Grade Products

Expressing confidence that this field will be very large-scale, the head of state noted:“Azerbaijan ensures its defense potential, including through local production, and in the future, our joint efforts with countries such as the Czech Republic, which has extensive experience in this field, will be of particular importance.”

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