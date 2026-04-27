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President: Negotiations Underway On Specific Projects Regarding Joint Production Of Military-Grade Products

President: Negotiations Underway On Specific Projects Regarding Joint Production Of Military-Grade Products


2026-04-27 07:06:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) We purchase many military-grade products from the Czech Republic, and at the current stage, negotiations are underway on specific projects regarding joint production, said President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, AzerNEWS reports.

Expressing confidence that this field will be very large-scale, the head of state noted:“Azerbaijan ensures its defense potential, including through local production, and in the future, our joint efforts with countries such as the Czech Republic, which has extensive experience in this field, will be of particular importance.”

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AzerNews

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