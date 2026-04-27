MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group's Yolks Breakfast Signs 15 Unit Area Development Agreement for Alberta

April 27, 2026 6:15 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) (" Happy Belly " or the " Company "), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across North America is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement for the province of Alberta. The contractual agreement will deliver 15 new locations of Yolks Breakfast (" Yolks "), a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch. With this addition, our emerging brand portfolio now has 681 units under development agreements, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly.







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"Leveraging the strong franchising interest in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces, we are excited to develop Alberta under an official area development agreement as we look forward to expanding Yolks into a leading national brand. By incorporating another province and securing 15 more units under development, our rollout now totals 76 contractually committed Yolks Breakfast units across 9 provinces. Our plan is to have Yolks become a recognized national brand in every province across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"This strategic move sets the course for growth of our Yolks brand over the coming years, as we continue to focus on delivering organic development in our backyard and expand our national footprint. We believe our multi branded portfolio will continue to deliver strong results and help us continue to secure some of the best available real estate in the country."







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"Further establishing our presence in Western Canada reinforces our accelerated franchising program and business model as a highly effective platform for scaling emerging brands, as reflected in our portfolio's organic growth. With breakfast continuing to rank among the fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry, we remain committed to an aggressive expansion strategy for Yolks. Our proven model is generating strong interest from prospective franchisees, and as our plans progress, we look forward to sharing details on our initial real estate locations."

"This momentum is further supported by Happy Belly's broader platform, which includes 681 contractually committed locations across multiple emerging brands at various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings highlights our focus on disciplined, predictable growth as we advance toward becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator."

" We are just getting started ", said Sean Black.







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About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Happy Belly Food Group

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.