“Not Enough” Pundit Gary Neville Predicts Arsenal's Champions League Dream Will End In Semi-Finals

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that Arsenal will be eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, insisting the Gunners should concentrate on their Premier League campaign.

Arsenal have endured a difficult spell, exiting both the FA Cup and EFL Cup while winning just two of their last seven matches in all competitions. Their dip in form has allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table. Despite being unbeaten in 12 Champions League matches this season, Neville believes Mikel Arteta's side lack the experience to overcome Atletico Madrid.

Neville's Assessment

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former defender said:“A lot of these players don't know how to win a Champions League, but they've been so close in the title race, and they'll be desperate not to fall short in that. I do think Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game, but he knows the Premier League is easier to win than the Champions League right now.”

Neville, who won eight Premier League titles with Manchester United, added:“I don't see them getting past Atletico Madrid and the other teams in the semi-final, but I do see them having a chance with the league.”

Atletico Madrid have themselves been inconsistent, winning only two of their last nine matches across all competitions and losing seven, including defeat in the Copa del Rey final. Despite this poor run, Neville believes their European pedigree and experience will prove decisive against Arsenal.

Eze Praised After Newcastle Win

Arsenal's recent 1-0 victory over Newcastle United offered some relief, with Eberechi Eze scoring the decisive ninth-minute goal. Declan Rice praised the midfielder's impact, saying:“That's what he's been brought here to do. His ball-striking is unbelievable. What a player, what a guy, and he's going to be massive for us these next few weeks. We really need him.”

Since joining Arsenal from Crystal Palace last summer in a deal worth up to £67.5 million, Eze has contributed 10 goals and six assists in 45 appearances. He is expected to feature against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final clash on April 29.

With only four Premier League matches remaining and three potential Champions League fixtures, Arsenal face a delicate balancing act. Arteta must manage his squad carefully as they chase a first-ever Champions League title while also fighting to secure domestic glory.

Neville's comments show the pressure on Arsenal to prioritize their league campaign, where they remain in contention despite recent setbacks. The semi-final against Atletico Madrid will test both their resilience and their ability to rise to the occasion on Europe's biggest stage.