Snakebite Case In India: 4-Year-Old Girl Bitten By Cobra In Kasaragod, Kerala Fights For Life In ICU

Kasaragod: In a really scary incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl is battling for her life after being bitten by a cobra in Elerithattu, Kasaragod. The little girl was just playing when the snake attacked her. She has been rushed to Pariyaram Government Medical College, where she is currently in the ICU. Reports say her condition is very serious.

This isn't a one-off case. As the heat is rising in Kerala, snakebite incidents are also shooting up. In fact, on the same day, a total of 8 people were bitten by venomous snakes in different districts.

In a scene straight out of a nightmare, a family in Kuttiyadi's Mundakutti had a very narrow escape. They found not one, but five highly venomous snakes inside their bedroom! The snakes were Shankhuvarayan, which is the Common Krait, one of the most dangerous snakes in India.

Other cases

One snake was found right next to the bed where the family's six-year-old daughter was sleeping. Later, two more were caught from the bathroom and bedroom, and another two from the kitchen area. The family, who live in a proper concrete house with tiled floors, are completely shocked and have no idea how the snakes got in. The whole neighbourhood is now on edge.

The horror stories don't stop there. In Perambra's Kannippoyil, a woman named Anjali, and in Punoor, a man named Ansar, were both bitten by a Krait while they were in their bedrooms. They only realised they'd been bitten after spotting the snake on the bed. Both have been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College.

In Irinjalakuda's Karalam, two people were bitten today. Praseetha was bitten while cutting grass, and Saneesh got bitten while he was doing some work on a well. Meanwhile, in Malappuram's Edappal, a 21-year-old named Shahala Thasni was bitten on the foot. She is reportedly unconscious and is being treated at a private hospital. In Thiruvananthapuram's Chirayinkeezhu, a man named Bhuvana Chandran also suffered a snakebite.

The fear is spreading. In Pathanamthitta's Konni Elakollur, residents are terrified after a snake was spotted in the same house for the third day in a row. A cobra was also caught from a fruit shop in Kannur's Thazhe Chovva, and another one was captured from a house compound in Kozhikode's Karassery.