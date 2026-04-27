King To Raja Shivaji: 6 Upcoming Abhishek Bachchan Movie Check List Here

Abhishek Bachchan has a bunch of big and interesting projects lined up. From playing a villain in 'King' to a period drama like 'Raja Shivaji' and the sequel 'Big Bull 2', these films could give his career a whole new direction

Siddharth Anand is directing 'King', a massive action thriller set to release on December 24, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan is playing the lead, and the buzz is that Abhishek Bachchan might just be the villain in this one.'Raja Shivaji' is slated for a May 1, 2026 release. Riteish Deshmukh is directing the film and will also play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as Shivaji Maharaj's elder brother, Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, while Sanjay Dutt plays the villain.'The Big Bull 2' is the sequel to the 2021 film. While the release date isn't fixed yet, producer Anand Pandit has shown interest in taking the project forward and is keen to work with Abhishek Bachchan again.'Fouji' could be a big-budget war film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. There's no official announcement yet, but if this project gets finalised, it will mark Abhishek Bachchan's debut in Telugu cinema.Work is also on for the Hindi remake of 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7'. Abhishek Bachchan has bought the rights, and R. Parthiban is directing it. This will be a unique thriller, which could be a fresh experiment in his career.According to reports, Abhishek Bachchan might return as ACP Jai Dixit in 'Dhoom 4', produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. There's also talk of Ranbir Kapoor joining the cast in this Manish Sharma directorial, which could release in 2027.In this proposed film directed by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play the main villain, Chomu Singh. Ajay Devgn will be in the lead role. This will be the sequel to the 2023 film 'Bholaa'.