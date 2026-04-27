Silicon Carbide (Sic) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) Report 2026: $134.03 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2035

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The silicon carbide (SiC) metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) market is witnessing exponential growth, with projections indicating that its market size will surge from $2.17 billion in 2025 to $2.71 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $6.56 billion, fueled by a CAGR of 24.8%. This remarkable expansion is driven by rising demand for high-efficiency power devices, the early adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductors, and the growth of industrial automation. Additionally, the increase in power density requirements and the expansion of renewable power infrastructure further propel the market forward.

The rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing is a significant contributor to this trend, as SiC MOSFETs enhance EV performance through better energy efficiency and power management. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy reported that in December 2023, plug-in electric vehicles accounted for 9.8% of all light-duty vehicle sales, showcasing a steady increase from the previous year. Such trends highlight the critical role SiC MOSFETs play in the automotive industry.

Leading industry players are investing in innovative SiC MOSFET technologies to maximize efficiency. In September 2024, STMicroelectronics N.V. introduced its fourth-generation STPOWER SiC MOSFET technology, optimizing EV traction inverters with faster charging times and reduced vehicle weight. Similarly, in January 2025, ON Semiconductor Corporation acquired Qorvo's Silicon Carbide JFET Technology Business for $115 million. This acquisition aims to strengthen ON Semiconductor's portfolio and accelerate the deployment of high-efficiency SiC solutions across EV, AI data center, and industrial power applications.

Noteworthy companies in the SiC MOSFET market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and others. SiC technology spans diverse applications, including power supplies, EVs, renewable energy systems, and industrial equipment. The Asia-Pacific region leads in market size and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region.

The current market dynamics are influenced by changes in global trade relations and tariffs, which have impacted production costs and supply chains. However, these challenges have prompted localized production efforts and strategic sourcing diversification, offering long-term benefits.

This market analysis reflects the revenues derived from fabrication and wafer processing services, testing, integration support for power electronics systems, and related services. The insights into these developments provide a comprehensive understanding of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET market, equipping stakeholders with the information necessary to thrive in this rapidly evolving field.

Key Attributes:

