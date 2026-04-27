Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $30.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global carbon black market is slated to experience robust growth over the coming years, expanding from $20.42 billion in 2025 to $22.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The historical growth is largely due to the upsurge in global tire production, burgeoning rubber goods industries, and increased demand from printing inks and coatings. Furthermore, the availability of petroleum-based feedstocks and industrial expansion in emerging economies have been critical drivers.

Projections for the market's future are equally promising, with expectations set for a rise to $30.85 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated growth will stem from increasing demand in electric vehicle tire manufacturing, rising adoption of carbon black in conductive plastics, and the expansion of sustainable technologies. In addition, there is a growing emphasis on advanced coatings and investments in emission-reduction technologies.

The automotive industry's development is a pivotal factor propelling the carbon black market. Known for contributing to tire strength and durability, carbon black's applications in vehicle interiors, sidewalls, and treads underline its importance. For instance, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported a significant 17% rise in the UK's vehicle production in 2023, reinforcing the automotive sector's impact on the market.

Prominent companies are capitalizing on the demand for innovation by developing advanced products, such as pelletized reinforcing carbon black, enhancing safety and competitive leverage. Notably, in August 2023, VMware enhanced its Carbon Black platform with Cloud Native Detection and Response capabilities, focusing on improved threat detection and protection within cloud-native infrastructures.

Significant corporate movements also influence the market dynamics, exemplified by Broadcom Inc.'s acquisition of VMware in November 2023. This acquisition aims to bolster Broadcom's enterprise software capabilities, enhancing its cloud and virtualization solutions.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with North America projected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with influential market participants from countries such as China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA.

Major companies within this sector include BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and others, continuously pushing the frontiers in technology and market reach.

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