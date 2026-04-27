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Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $30.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-04-27 07:01:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the carbon black market include rising demand for electric vehicle tires, adoption in conductive plastics, and advancements in sustainable technologies. Growth in automotive and rubber goods industries, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific, is driving the market. Specialty carbon blacks in plastics also present opportunities.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global carbon black market is slated to experience robust growth over the coming years, expanding from $20.42 billion in 2025 to $22.26 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The historical growth is largely due to the upsurge in global tire production, burgeoning rubber goods industries, and increased demand from printing inks and coatings. Furthermore, the availability of petroleum-based feedstocks and industrial expansion in emerging economies have been critical drivers.

Projections for the market's future are equally promising, with expectations set for a rise to $30.85 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated growth will stem from increasing demand in electric vehicle tire manufacturing, rising adoption of carbon black in conductive plastics, and the expansion of sustainable technologies. In addition, there is a growing emphasis on advanced coatings and investments in emission-reduction technologies.

The automotive industry's development is a pivotal factor propelling the carbon black market. Known for contributing to tire strength and durability, carbon black's applications in vehicle interiors, sidewalls, and treads underline its importance. For instance, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported a significant 17% rise in the UK's vehicle production in 2023, reinforcing the automotive sector's impact on the market.

Prominent companies are capitalizing on the demand for innovation by developing advanced products, such as pelletized reinforcing carbon black, enhancing safety and competitive leverage. Notably, in August 2023, VMware enhanced its Carbon Black platform with Cloud Native Detection and Response capabilities, focusing on improved threat detection and protection within cloud-native infrastructures.

Significant corporate movements also influence the market dynamics, exemplified by Broadcom Inc.'s acquisition of VMware in November 2023. This acquisition aims to bolster Broadcom's enterprise software capabilities, enhancing its cloud and virtualization solutions.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with North America projected to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with influential market participants from countries such as China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA.

Major companies within this sector include BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and others, continuously pushing the frontiers in technology and market reach.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.26 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.85 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Growing Demand for High-Performance Tire Reinforcement
  • Rising Use of Specialty Carbon Blacks in Plastics
  • Expansion of Conductive Carbon Applications
  • Increasing Focus on Low-Emission Manufacturing Processes
  • Enhanced Quality Control in Carbon Black Production

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black
  • By Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade
  • By Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

  • Furnace Black: Standard, High-Performance
  • Channel Black: High-Structure, Low-Structure
  • Thermal Black: High-Temperature, Low-Temperature
  • Acetylene Black: Powdered, Granular

Companies Featured

  • BASF SE
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
  • China Synthetic Rubber Corp.
  • International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd
  • NNPC Limited
  • Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
  • Orion Engineered Carbons SA
  • Koppers Inc.
  • BKT Carbon
  • ADNOC Group
  • Phillips Carbon Black Limited
  • Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.
  • Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd
  • Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited
  • Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited
  • Birla Carbon Public Company Limited
  • PCBL Limited
  • Continental Carbon Company
  • Pyrolyx AG
  • Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.
  • Epsilon Carbon Private Limited
  • Omsk Carbon Group
  • Black Bear Carbon
  • Monolith Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Carbon Black Market
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