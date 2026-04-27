Carbon Black Research Report 2026: $30.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$22.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$30.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Growing Demand for High-Performance Tire Reinforcement Rising Use of Specialty Carbon Blacks in Plastics Expansion of Conductive Carbon Applications Increasing Focus on Low-Emission Manufacturing Processes Enhanced Quality Control in Carbon Black Production
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black By Grade: Standard Grade, Specialty Grade By Application: Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Other Applications
Subsegments:
- Furnace Black: Standard, High-Performance Channel Black: High-Structure, Low-Structure Thermal Black: High-Temperature, Low-Temperature Acetylene Black: Powdered, Granular
Companies Featured
- BASF SE Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings China Synthetic Rubber Corp. International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd NNPC Limited Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd Cabot Corporation Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. Orion Engineered Carbons SA Koppers Inc. BKT Carbon ADNOC Group Phillips Carbon Black Limited Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd. Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited Birla Carbon Public Company Limited PCBL Limited Continental Carbon Company Pyrolyx AG Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. Epsilon Carbon Private Limited Omsk Carbon Group Black Bear Carbon Monolith Inc.
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Carbon Black Market
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