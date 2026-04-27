Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Size To Reach USD 2.84 Billion By 2035 Growth Is Propelling Owing To The Surging Bleeding Disorders' Prevalence Globally SNS Insider

Austin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market is valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.37% over 2026-2035.

The market for human fibrinogen concentrate is expanding significantly as a result of the rise in bleeding disorders and surgical treatments that call for quick hemostasis. Adoption is being fueled by growing knowledge among medical professionals regarding the benefits of fibrinogen concentrates over more conventional treatments, such as cryoprecipitate and fresh frozen plasma.









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The U.S. Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market is valued at USD 0.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.91 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.13% over 2026-2035.

The demand for quick hemostasis during operations and trauma care, as well as an increase in congenital and acquired bleeding disorders, are driving growth in the U.S. market for human fibrinogen concentrate. The shift away from traditional medicines is being driven by increased awareness among healthcare providers, the adoption of sophisticated recombinant products, and favorable reimbursement policies, all of which are progressively accelerating market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Congenital and Acquired Fibrinogen Deficiencies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Globally, the prevalence of acquired disorders brought on by liver illness, trauma, and severe bleeding, as well as congenital fibrinogen insufficiency, is gradually rising. Furthermore, the risk of perioperative bleeding has increased due to the increasing number of sophisticated surgical operations, such as orthopedic, cardiac, and transplant procedures. Because of their efficiency and simplicity of usage, human fibrinogen concentrates are frequently utilized for quick hemostatic control. Demand is also supported by growing clinical knowledge and the use of targeted coagulation therapies, which establish fibrinogen concentrates as necessary treatments in both planned and emergency clinical settings.

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Plasma-derived fibrinogen concentrates dominate the market due to their long-standing clinical use and proven safety profile globally. Recombinant fibrinogen concentrates are the fastest-growing segment due to increasing focus on pathogen-free, plasma-independent therapies.

By Indication

Congenital fibrinogen deficiency dominates due to the lifelong need for replacement therapy and regular prophylactic treatment among affected patients. Trauma-induced hemorrhage is the fastest-growing indication driven by rising incidence of road accidents, industrial injuries, and emergency surgical interventions globally.

By Application

Hemophilia treatment dominates the application segment as fibrinogen concentrates are essential in managing bleeding episodes and surgical procedures in patients with coagulation disorders. Emergency and trauma care is the fastest-growing application segment due to increasing emphasis on rapid hemostasis in critical bleeding scenarios.

By End User

Hospitals dominate the end-user segment due to their central role in managing complex surgeries, trauma cases, obstetric emergencies, and inherited bleeding disorders. Ambulatory surgical centers are the fastest-growing end-user segment due to the shift toward minimally invasive procedures and same-day surgeries.

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Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Regional Insights:

Due to its significant adoption of plasma-derived medicines, high diagnosis rates of bleeding diseases, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, North America held a 42.00% market share in 2025 for human fibrinogen concentrate. Widespread clinical use in hospitals and specialty treatment facilities was further supported by favorable payment rules, well-established blood collection networks, and the existence of top manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at the quickest CAGR of almost 11.81% between 2026 and 2035 due to increased surgery volumes, better access to healthcare, and growing awareness of congenital and acquired bleeding disorders. Regional market growth is being accelerated by expanding plasma collection programs, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and more accessibility to fibrinogen concentrates.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report:



CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

LFB Group

Grifols S.A.

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Green Cross Corporation

Shanghai XinXing Medical

Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

Biotest AG

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

BPL (Bio Products Laboratory)

Kamada Ltd.

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. Scripps Laboratories.

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Recent Developments:



March 2024, CSL Behring received FDA approval for RiaSTAP Liquid, the first ready-to-use liquid formulation of human fibrinogen concentrate in the U.S., eliminating the need for reconstitution. November 2023, Octapharma announced EMA approval to expand the indication for Fibryga (human fibrinogen concentrate) to include treatment of acquired hypofibrinogenemia in postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PRICING & REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand cost dynamics through benchmarking of plasma-derived vs. recombinant fibrinogen concentrates, regional pricing variations, and evolving value-based pricing models.

REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess regulatory pressure through analysis of FDA, EMA, and NMPA compliance, viral safety standards, and orphan drug incentives for rare bleeding disorders.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you uncover growth opportunities through insights on recombinant fibrinogen adoption, advancements in purification and viral inactivation, and next-generation formulation developments.

CLINICAL OUTCOME & THERAPEUTIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate treatment effectiveness through data on patient volumes, efficacy rates in bleeding control, dosage patterns, and safety monitoring. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify market expansion opportunities through analysis of M&A activity, partnerships, R&D investments, and collaborations across manufacturers, hospitals, and blood banks.

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Report Scope