AI-Enhanced Chronic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Coaches A $1.92 Billion Global Market In 2026

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Enhanced Chronic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Coach Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The AI-enhanced chronic obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) coach market is experiencing significant growth. From a valuation of $1.61 billion in 2025, it's projected to swell to $1.92 billion by 2026, advancing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The surge in market size can be attributed to the rising incidence of sleep apnea and respiratory issues, increased awareness regarding sleep health management, the proliferation of home-based monitoring solutions, and the digital health platform expansion.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to soar to $3.88 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 19.2%. This expected growth is fueled by the rising adoption of AI tools for chronic disease management, increased demand for remote patient monitoring, the expansion of personalized digital therapeutics, and growing integration with connected medical devices. Trends that will likely dominate include continuous sleep monitoring, AI-driven therapy adherence coaching, and the proliferation of personalized sleep health platforms.

The increase in sleep disorders, exacerbated by modern stressors such as demanding work environments and screen time, is set to propel the growth of this market. AI-enhanced sleep apnea coaches offer comprehensive management of sleep disorders through real-time monitoring and data-driven insights, supporting early detection of complications and improving sleep quality. A recent UK report highlighted an increase in sleep disturbances among youth, with 64.9% experiencing sleep issues frequently-an uptick from 2022-which underscores the burgeoning demand for AI-driven solutions.

Industry leaders like ResMed Inc. are innovating with products such as the AirCurve 11 series, a bilevel device providing dual-pressure support for effective sleep apnea therapy. Such advances offer features like secure data transfer, automatic software updates, and robust patient engagement tools, improving both patient experience and therapy compliance.

In another strategic expansion, Aeroflow Sleep partnered with EnsoData to utilize predictive AI models for proactive patient management of sleep apnea in the U.S. This initiative aims to improve patient adherence and optimize therapeutic outcomes using AI-generated insights.

Prominent players in this market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sleep Number Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and many others. North America led market contributions in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth moving forward.

The report provides comprehensive statistics and analysis, offering valuable insights for stakeholders to capitalize on growth opportunities. Overall, the AI-enhanced OSA coach market is positioned for robust expansion, aided by technological advances and heightened global awareness of sleep health.

Markets Covered:



Components: Software, Hardware, Services

Deployment Modes: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

Applications: Home Care, Sleep Clinics, Hospitals, Research Institutes End-Users: Patients, Healthcare Providers, Sleep Specialists

Subsegments:



Software: Cloud Platforms, Mobile Apps, Analytics Tools

Hardware: Sleep Trackers, Monitoring Devices Services: Patient Monitoring, Sleep Coaching, Technical Support

Key Companies Mentioned: Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Verily Life Sciences, and more.

Countries and Regions: Notable presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, with detailed analyses of specific countries like China, Germany, Japan, and the USA.

Time Series: Five years historical data and ten years forecast.

Key Attributes