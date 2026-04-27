Fenix Outdoor International To Acquire Outstanding Minority In Devold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solna 2026-04-27

Fenix Outdoor International AG, a global leader in the development and sale of premium apparel and equipment for outdoor life has today signed a term sheet with the ambition to acquire the outstanding 35% minority of Devold of Norway AS. Fenix Outdoor holds 65% in Devold of Norway since March 2025. Fenix Outdoor will after an acquisition control 100% of the shares in Devold of Norway.

The term sheet states that Fenix Outdoor will pay 9.6 MEUR for the 35% stake in Devold through cash. The seller is the Flakk Group, a Norwegian based family-owned business.

An acquisition of these outstanding shares in Devold will further support Fenix Outdoor ability to faster expand the Brand outside its current two most important markets Norway and Germany.

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication 27 April 2026 at 13:00.

If any further questions, please contact:

Fenix Outdoor Executive Chairman, Martin Nordin, +41 797 99 27 58

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With roots from 1853, Devold uses its wool expertise to create innovative merino-based outdoor clothing in a responsible way, while staying true to its heritage and commitment to quality. At Devold, the company provides natural fibre clothing of the highest quality to protect people while exploring nature.

Attachment

Press release 2026 04 27