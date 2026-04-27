TRAI Floats Consultation Paper On Proliferation Of Public Wi-Fi Networks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released a consultation paper on the proliferation of public Wi-Fi networks in the country, seeking stakeholder views on measures to accelerate last-mile digital connectivity and improve broadband access.

The paper reviews the existing regulatory framework and flags key bottlenecks slowing the expansion of public Wi-Fi, particularly in rural and underserved areas, even as data consumption continues to rise rapidly.

It examines global best practices and international deployment models to draw lessons for India, while assessing the current status of public Wi-Fi rollout, including demand trends and infrastructure gaps.

A major focus of the consultation is on building viable and scalable models by clearly defining the roles of stakeholders, including the Central and state governments, local bodies, telecom service providers (TSPs), internet service providers (ISPs), and private players, especially for deployment across rural regions, urban centres, and high-footfall public spaces.

The regulator has also sought views on critical operational issues such as authorisation norms, user authentication mechanisms, seamless roaming between networks, and billing frameworks, areas seen as essential to improving user experience and network interoperability.

In addition, the TRAI has highlighted the need for sustainable business models, inviting inputs on both direct and indirect revenue streams to ensure the long-term viability of public Wi-Fi infrastructure.

The consultation paper comes at a time when public Wi-Fi is increasingly being seen as a key enabler of affordable internet access and digital inclusion, complementing mobile broadband networks.

The TRAI has invited written comments from stakeholders by May 25, and counter-comments by June 8. The paper is available on the regulator's official website.

Earlier in the month, the TRAI highlighted growth in the telecom sector. In March 2026, as many as 14.63 million subscribers submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), reflecting high user mobility and competition in the market.

India's total telephone subscriber base stood at 1,330.58 million, with wireless users accounting for the bulk at 1,282.33 million.

Meanwhile, broadband subscribers reached 1,065.88 million.

In addition, urban areas continued to dominate with 778.79 million subscribers, while rural regions accounted for 551.79 million.

Overall tele-density (M2M cellular mobile connections) stood at 93.26 per cent, with urban tele-density at 151.47 per cent compared to 60.46 per cent in rural areas.