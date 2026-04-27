Payment Card Skimming Market Insight Report 2026 - Rapid Rise In ATM Fraud Rates Fuels Demand For Advanced Payment Card Skimming Solutions

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Card Skimming Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The payment card skimming market has experienced significant growth, with the market size projected to escalate from $3.99 billion in 2025 to $4.49 billion by 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This surge is driven by increasing payment fraud incidents, ATM and POS network expansion, digital payment adoption, regulatory payment security requirements, and the availability of anti-skimming hardware solutions.

Looking forward, the market is expected to advance to $6.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.6%. Contributing factors include the rising adoption of cloud-based fraud prevention tools, predictive analytics expansion for fraud detection, zero-trust security model focus, IoT-enabled security devices integration, and heightened investment in payment security innovation. Noteworthy trends involve advanced anti-skimming technologies deployment, AI-based fraud detection systems usage, real-time transaction monitoring integration, secure POS and ATM infrastructure expansion, and enhanced consumer data protection.

Rising incidents of ATM fraud are anticipated to further drive the market. With technological advancements and the increasing use of ATMs, the need for robust payment card skimming measures is crucial. Such measures include PIN authentication, encryption, surveillance, and physical security to safeguard financial info. For example, data from the European Association for Secure Transactions indicates a rise in terminal-related fraud attacks, doubling from 7,115 incidents in 2023 to 14,664 in 2024, highlighting the pressing need for advanced protective strategies.

Leading market players like Mastercard Inc. are integrating artificial intelligence, including generative AI technology, to fortify security measures. This technology enhances fraud detection by identifying patterns and anomalies in transaction data. In May 2024, Mastercard launched a technology using AI to scan transaction data, significantly increasing the detection rate of compromised cards and reducing false positives by up to 200%. Moreover, in September 2024, Mastercard acquired Recorded Future for $2.65 billion to augment its cybersecurity and fraud prevention services in combatting payment card skimming.

The sector is characterized by prominent companies such as Fiserv Inc., NCR Voyix Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Ingenico Group SA, and Verifone Systems Inc., among others, investing in technology and partnerships to advance payment card skimming solutions. Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2025, with regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others playing significant roles.

Report Scope:



Markets Covered: Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application

Subsegments: Software Solutions, Services

Geographical Focus: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data: Historic and forecast data, market share, segmentation, and regional breakdowns. Delivery Format: Word, PDF, Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

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