Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital In Flsmidth & Co. A/S As Of April 2026
|Number of shares (including treasury shares)
|Share capital (nominal value, DKK)
|Number of votes
|Shares before the capital reduction
|
57,650,000
|
1,153,000,000
|
1,153,000,000
|Shares after the capital reduction
|57,650,000
|115,300,000
|1,153,000,000
Each share of DKK 2 entitles the holder to 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of FLSmidth & Co A/S.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, ...
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, ...
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030.
Attachment
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Company Announcement no. 22-2026
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