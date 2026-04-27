Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital In Flsmidth & Co. A/S As Of April 2026





In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth & Co. A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.

Referring to Company Announcement no. 21-2026 dated 27 April 2026, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S as per 27 April 2026.