Health Coach Global Market Report 2026: Revenue To Grow By Nearly $10 Billion During 2026-2030

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Coach Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The health coach market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $20.53 billion in 2025 to $22.5 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth trend continues with a forecasted market size of $32.08 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this upsurge include increased awareness of lifestyle-related health issues, personalized health guidance demand, and the expansion of wellness-focused healthcare services. The adoption of virtual and hybrid coaching models, AI-driven behavior tracking tools, and preventive healthcare models also play pivotal roles in the sector's evolution.

The rising prevalence of obesity significantly boosts the market, necessitating personalized health coaching to address dietary, physical activity, and lifestyle changes. In England, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities highlighted that 64% of adults were overweight or living with obesity from 2022 to 2023. This underscores the critical role of health coaches in providing tailored advice for weight management and overall health improvement.

Prominent companies like Thrive Global and BetterUp Inc. are integrating advanced digital technologies to enhance their offerings. Thrive Global launched an AI-driven health coach to deliver hyper-personalized health advice. Similarly, BetterUp's acquisition of Crescent Health aims to bolster its personalized coaching services with AI-powered sleep technology. These initiatives focus on improving user engagement, delivering customized health recommendations, and facilitating meaningful health transformations.

North America was the largest region in the health coach market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe, with key countries including the USA, China, India, and the UK.

Major players in the health coach industry include Noom Inc., Omada Health Inc., and Vida Health Inc., among others. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation in the market, offering holistic and personalized coaching solutions to meet diverse client needs.

Report Scope

Markets analyzed include types like Holistic, Wellness, and Primal Health Coaching; service types such as Nutrition, Exercise, and Stress Management Coaching; with a focus on both online and offline modes, and end-users like fitness centers and corporations.

Featured companies include notable names such as Noom Inc., Omada Health Inc., and Virta Health Corp.

Extensive regional coverage including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and extendable to 16 countries; with historic data spanning five years and forecasts for the next ten years.

Key Attributes