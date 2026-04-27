France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Major Could Operators - AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, And OVH

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The France data center market is expected to reach a value of $9.19 billion by 2031 from $3.19 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.31%

France plays a significant role in the European data center market, and it also play a significant role in the European undersea cable infrastructure. The country continues to witness growth in connectivity, with further upcoming investments in submarine cables. In October 2025, Orange Business announced the first landing of the Medusa submarine cable in Marseille. The cable will link Marseille to Bizerte in Tunisia. It helps to enhance the Europe-Africa digital infrastructure, increasing bandwidth and high-speed communications across the region.

In France, we observed that there are some brownfield projects developed by a data center operator, for instance, in February 2026, a former sugar factory in Cagny, near Caen, France, was redeveloped into an AI data center. In February 2025, the French government announced the creation of AI, a global public- private partnership designed to transform the AI industry. This initiative program was introduced at the AI action summit in Paris, and it includes an initial investment of $400 million.

In France, we observe that the data center operator or investor develop an AI- ready data center. For instance, In February 2025, G42, an AI & cloud computing company based in Abu Dhabi, and DataOne signed a partnership deal to develop an AI data center in Grenoble, France, powered by AMD hardware. We believe that the demand for AI-ready data centers will steadily increase in the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of AI across various industries, expansions of HPC workloads, and investment coming from both public and private sectors.

Data center operators in the country have started taking measures to improve the sustainability of their data center facilities. For instance, in December 2025, nLighten announced that it had signed a new renewable energy supply agreement with Axpo, the largest power producer in Switzerland, and an independent power producer (IPP), for all its French data center sites.

FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Colt Data Centre Services, DATA4, DataOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Etix Everywhere, Global Switch, Nation Data Center, OPCore, Telehouse, Penta Infra, are some major colocation providers in France.

France data center market has a presence of several major cloud operators, which include AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud, and OVH continue to expand their presence in France. For instance, in June 2025, Google announced plans to establish its first self-built data center campus in France.

The France data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendors including, Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, HPE, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, and others.

In December 2025, HPE announced that it had signed a partnership deal with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of AI-ready data centers. They are launching a new AI Factory Lab in Grenoble, France.

The France data center market has the presence of global as well as local data center construction contractor & sub-contractors, including APL Data Center, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, CapIngelec, Eiffage, Equans Data Centers, EYP MCF, JERLAURE, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects among others. In February 2025, CapIngelec is likely to be involved in providing design and construction services to the new VIL3 datacenter of the Centre de Calcul de l'IN2P3 (CNRS/IN2P3-CC), located on the Doua campus, France.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and France colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France



Facilities Covered (Existing): 146



Facilities Identified (Upcoming):24



Coverage: 40 Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in France



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)



Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

France data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the France data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across France during 2026-2031?

Which all geographies are included in France data center market report? What factors are driving the France data center market?

Key Attributes:

