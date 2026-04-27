UK Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Several New Entrants Are Expanding Their Presence To Address The Increasing Demand For Data Center Infrastructure
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$54.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.1%
|Regions Covered
|United Kingdom
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the UK Market Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in UK Investment Opportunities in UK Digital Landscape in UK Government Support for Data Centers Government Rules & Regulations Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp NVIDIA
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- 2bm Acies Civil and Structural AECOM ARC:MC Arup AtkinsRealis BladeRoom Data Centres Bouygues Construction Collen Construction Colliers Deerns UK Flynn Future-tech HDR H&MV Engineering INFINITI IT JCA Engineering John Paul Construction JSM Group Services Kirby Group Engineering Laing O'Rourke Mace Mercury MiCiM Ramboll RED Engineering Design Skanska Dalkia UK STO Building Group studioNWA Sudlows Sweet Projects TTSP Turner & Townsend Morson Praxis McLaren Construction Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB AF Switchgear Aggreko Airedale Alfa Laval AVK Baudouin Caterpillar Cummins Cyber Power Systems Delta Electronics Dew Point Systems Eaton Hitachi Energy Honeywell Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Piller Power Systems Rehlko Riello Elettronica Group Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec Group STULZ Trane Vertiv Submer Castrol ENGIE Flex-Tek
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services Ark Data Centers AtlasEdge Castleforge & Galaxy Data Centers Colt Data Centre Services CyrusOne DataVita Datum Datacentres Digital Realty Echelon Data Centres Equinix Global Switch Global Technical Realty Google Green Mountain Iron Mountain Kao Data Lunar Digital Microsoft Netwise nLighten NTT DATA Pure Data Centres Group SUB1 Data Centres Telehouse Vantage Data Centers VIRTUS Data Centres Yondr Group
New Entrants
- Ada Infrastructure AI Pathfinder SWI Group (AiOnX platform) Anglesey Land Holdings Apatura Caineal LLP Era4 CloudHQ Corscale Data Centers Dante Group Deep Green Digital Reef Digital Land & Development Drax Group EdgeNebula EID LLP Elite UK REIT Greenweaver Greystoke ILI Group Kennedy Wilson Latos Data Centres Link Park Heathrow MSAI - Media StreamAI Northtree Investment Management Norwich Research Park Nscale Origin Energy Services & Woodlands Investment Management Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) PATRIZIA SE Pinewood Group QTS Data Centers SEGRO plc Shelborn SineQN Teesworks Tritax Big Box Truman Estates Valore Group WESTERN BIO-ENERGY Wilton International Wycombe Film Studios
SEGMENTATION
IT Infrastructure
- Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
- Greater London Other Cities
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