Parsons Marks Groundbreaking Of SR 400 Express Lanes Project In Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) joined the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), project partners, and community leaders to mark the groundbreaking of the State Route 400 (SR 400) Express Lanes Project on April 22. SR 400 is the largest transportation infrastructure project in Georgia's history and the largest transportation public-private partnership (P3) project in the United States.

Parsons serves as the lead designer on the SR 400 Peach Partners team, supporting delivery of the approximately $4.6 billion project. The project will add new, dynamically priced express lanes along a 16-mile corridor from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County, improving mobility and the regional economy, enhancing travel reliability, and supporting future transit opportunities in one of the region's most heavily traveled corridors.

“This project represents a significant investment in the future of transportation in Georgia,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America, Parsons Corporation.“Parsons brings deep experience delivering complex, large-scale infrastructure programs, and we are proud to support this transformative project that will improve mobility, strengthen regional connectivity, and support long-term economic growth.”

The SR 400 Express Lanes Project is a key component of Georgia's Major Mobility Investment Program and is designed to address increasing congestion while providing reliable travel options for commuters and freight. The project will also enable future multimodal improvements, including transit enhancements along the corridor.

Parsons has supported critical infrastructure programs across Georgia for decades, providing engineering, design, and program management services that help modernize transportation systems and connect communities across the state. The company's role on the SR 400 project reflects its continued commitment to delivering innovative, resilient infrastructure solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Parsons has more than half a century of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons' road and highway expertise, visit .

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.

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