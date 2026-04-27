'Bandar' Starring Bobby Deol Locks It Release For June 5

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film 'Bandar' starring Bobby Deol have now officially announced its release date. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles.

The film brings together a strong creative team led by director Anurag Kashyap, along with writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Anurag Kashyap is known for his bold storytelling, and has previously delivered cult-classics like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Black Friday'.

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most influential voices in contemporary Indian cinema, and is known for bringing realism, grit, and unconventional storytelling to mainstream attention. Emerging as a bold filmmaker in the early 2000s, he challenged traditional Bollywood formulas with darker themes, morally complex characters, and socially grounded narratives. His breakthrough came with 'Black Friday', a hard-hitting reconstruction of the 1993 Mumbai blasts that earned immense critical praise. The film was banned in India as it directly took the names of the culprits when the matter was subjudice.

He later gained cult status with 'Dev.D', which is celebrated for its experimental style and music. His two-part gangster epic 'Gangs of Wasseypur' became a landmark in Indian cinema for its raw violence, dark humor, and layered storytelling.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is coming off a series of impactful performances, and takes on the lead role in this intense drama. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who are known for 'Paatal Lok', 'Kohrra', and 'Udta Punjab', and 'Kohrra 2'.

'Bandar' is set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.