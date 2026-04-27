United States Floral Gifting Market Report 2026-2031, Profiles Of Leading Vendors - FTD, 1-800-FLOWERS, Tele-Flora, The Bouqs Co., And Urbanstems

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Floral Gifting Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to offering.

The U.S. floral gifting market size is expected to reach $17.06 billion by 2031 from $12.55 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2025 to 2031

U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS

Rise in Technological Integration and Increase in Online Platforms

With the rising usage of mobile applications and websites offering 24/7 accessibility, online flower delivery services are gaining strong momentum in the U.S. floral gifting market. These digital platforms offer varied features include real-time order tracking, advanced search filters, personalized recommendations, and secure payment options, which gradually enhance the customer experience and convenience. As a result, consumers are likely to prefer online channels for hassle-free gifting, particularly for last-minute occasions and same-day deliveries.

Moreover, vendors such as 1 800 brought AI-driven suggestions that help end users select personalised bouquets as per birthdays, anniversaries, or corporate gifting. These digital innovations enhance the shopping experience and enable personalized decisions, which further strengthen the e-commerce channel for floral gifting.

Expansion of Floral Gifting Brands into Retail Locations

Physical retail formats such as pop-ups, retail stores and shop-in-shops support the faster fulfilment and stronger brand visibility as it offers immediate access to flowers to the customers who prefer to check floral arrangements in person, make last-minute purchases, and pick up bouquets on the same day. Moreover, several companies are also focusing on expanding their retail locations for wider accessibility. For instance, in 2024, The Bouqs Company launched a shop-in-shop located in California, Whole Foods Market stores that offer customers the ability to buy curated bouquets directly from the store. Additionally, Inc. also continuously focuses on expanding its omnichannel flower retail strategy across the U.S. by improving franchised florist locations and selecting physical retail stores under its floral brand.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Stiff Competition from Non-Floral Gift Items

In 2024, according to the report by the National Confectioners Association, US chocolate sales reached around $21.4 billion, which contributed the largest share to the overall confectionery category and showed a strong consumer demand despite economic uncertainty. Further, around 72.00% of consumers occasionally or often gift chocolate for special occasions, including holidays and birthdays. This growth in confectionery gifting further intensifies competitive pressure on the floral gifting market.

U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE

The U.S. floral gifting market by product type is segmented into bouquets & arrangements, potted plants, and consumer bunches. The bouquets & arrangements segment accounted for the largest market share, over 61%, as bouquets are highly popular for a wide range of occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and corporate events. Moreover, potted plants are also gaining popularity because of the rising interest in indoor gardening, home decor, and wellness-oriented lifestyles.

The bouquets & arrangements segment has evolved beyond traditional gifting into a design-driven and experience-led category. In recent years, floral displays at events, retail stores, and social gatherings have increasingly resembled art installations, attracting strong interest from millennials and younger consumers.

Younger consumers, including millennials and Gen X, show a higher intention to purchase bouquets as compared with Baby Boomers, often favouring unconventional, unique-cut flowers and creative pairings with non-floral elements, thus helping segmental growth.

U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS

In 2025, California holds the largest share of the U.S. floral gifting market, accounting for more than 14%. The state's diverse climatic conditions make it the leading producer of high-quality floriculture products. California is widely recognized for plant trials and premium bulb flowers such as lilies, tulips, iris, and ranunculus. It cultivates line flowers, including snapdragons, larkspur, Matthiola, and gladiolus, grown outdoors or in hoop houses, along with specialty cut flowers such as waxflower, protea, leucospermum, and a wide range of decorative foliage.

Texas is growing at a high CAGR rate during the forecast period because of the presence of well-established local florists such as Gordon Boswell Flowers and Dublin Floral Company, which strengthen the Texas floral gifting ecosystem through strong community relationships, customized floral solutions, and reliable same-day delivery services. Further supported by demographic expansion and international migration. This steady inflow of international residents increases the demand for floral products, particularly for culturally significant celebrations, religious festivals, weddings, and community gatherings, where flowers play an essential symbolic and decorative role.

With a population exceeding 20 million, New York is supported by a large and demographically diverse consumer base that consistently sustains the demand for floral products. The state's cultural diversity further amplifies demand for flowers during ethnic festivals and community gatherings, creating year-round purchasing cycles as well as supporting both mass-market and premium floral segments.

U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The U.S. floral gifting market is highly fragmented and encompasses international and regional players such as FTD, Teleflora, UrbanStems, and The Bouqs Company, among others, that hold significant market share because of their broad product portfolios and are implementing various strategies such as technological advancements, M&A and collaboration with varied retailers to stay competitive in the growing market. For instance, UrbanStems has evolved into a full gifting platform with partnerships such as DRINKS (wine) and Goldbelly (gourmet treats).

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the U.S. floral gifting market?

Which region dominates the U.S. floral gifting market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. floral gifting market?

What are the key trends in the U.S. floral gifting market? Who are the major players in the U.S. floral gifting market?

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