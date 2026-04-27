VHP's Yamuna Pathak Backs PM Modi, Slams Mamata Over Bengal Violence

Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad National Mahila President Yamuna Pathak on Monday extended strong support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the Bharatiya Janata Party, while criticising the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over issues of law and order and political violence in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad, Pathak said her organisation "strongly support the vision articulated by Narendra Modi ji and stands with the Bharatiya Janata Party in their commitment to development, safety and accountable governance."

Pathak Slams 'Tyrannical' TMC Rule

She further said that the principle of "Maa, Maati, Manush" must be translated in real governance outcomes. "The spirit of Maa, Maati, Manush must translate into real protection of women, dignity for every citizen and equal opportunity for the youth of West Bengal," she said.

Alleging a breakdown of governance in TMC-ruled state, Pathak added, "Today, serious concerns about law and order, political violence, and lack of transparency have shaken public confidence under the tyrannical rule of the TMC led by Mamata Banerjee."

She asserted that the people of West Bengal deserve a different model of governance. "The people of Bengal deserve governance that is free from fear, rooted in constitutional values and focused on progress rather than politics," she said.

West Bengal Elections

Her remarks come as the campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal will end today. 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

West Bengal is under poll fever with polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. (ANI)

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