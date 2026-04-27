White House Dinner Shooting: Chilling Details Emerge As Trump Escapes Unhurt

A shocking security breach rocked Washington as gunfire erupted during the high-profile White House Correspondents' Dinner. Police revealed chilling details of how the attacker breached security, triggering panic among guests. Swift action by Secret Service prevented a larger tragedy, while President Donald Trump was safely evacuated. 0:00 - White House Dinner Shooting Case Update 0:20 - Chilling Details Emerge 1:00 - Jeanine Pirro Shares More Details

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