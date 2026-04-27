Astrology Warning: These Zodiac Signs Should Never Wear These Colours

Astrology says each zodiac sign has lucky and unlucky colours based on its ruling planet. Wearing the right colours can boost energy, while wrong ones may have negative effects on mood and confidence.

According to astrology, the colours we wear can subtly affect our lives. Every zodiac sign has a ruling planet, and just like there are lucky colours, some can have a negative impact. Experts say it's best for certain zodiac signs to avoid specific colours. Let's check out which ones.Mars is the ruling planet for Aries. People of this sign are naturally energetic and impulsive. Experts believe wearing too much black can increase their mental stress. Since black is linked to Saturn, it might lower an Aries person's confidence. They should instead pick vibrant colours like red and dark pink to boost their energy.Venus rules the Taurus sign. Soft colours like white and light green are great for them. However, astrology suggests that wearing dark red or deep orange can mess with their mental balance. These colours boost the influence of Mars, which can make a normally calm Taurean feel quite impatient.Mercury is the ruling planet for Gemini. These folks are known to be smart and quick. But experts say that wearing deep black or grey colours can create confusion in their thoughts. Mercury prefers bright colours, so shades like light yellow and green can actually help increase their mental clarity.The Moon is the ruler of the Cancer sign. These individuals are very emotional by nature. Experts warn that wearing deep red or black a lot can increase their emotional stress. Colours associated with the Moon, like white, cream, and light blue, are said to bring them peace and comfort.

Mercury is the ruling planet for Virgo as well. People of this sign are very practical and analytical. But according to experts, wearing deep red or other very bright colours too often can lead to mental instability and anxiety. They suggest that choosing soft colours like light green, beige, and yellow is a much better option for them.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.