Rugby Premier League Introduces Women's Teams In Landmark Expansion

Rugby India announced a landmark step in the evolution of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) with the introduction of women's franchises in its second season on Monday.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2025 edition, four of the existing six men's teams, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Mumbai Dreamers, and Kolkata Banga Tigers, formerly Kalinga Black Tigers and now relocated from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, will also field women's teams. This marks a significant stride towards inclusivity and the growth of rugby in India.

A Platform for Female Athletes

The addition of women's teams underscores the league's commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable rugby ecosystem while providing a premier platform for female athletes to showcase their talent at the highest level, according to a press release from Rugby India.

HSBC Rugby Premier League Details

The HSBC Rugby Premier League, scheduled to be held from June 16-28 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, builds on the strong foundation of its debut season held in Mumbai last year, which featured six men's franchises. The league has rapidly emerged as a key driver in popularising rugby across the country. The introduction of women's teams is expected to further elevate the league's profile and inspire the next generation of players.

Leadership on Landmark Inclusion

Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India, said, "It has always been our dream at Rugby India to have an RPL Women's edition. This year, that dream comes to fruition. We have our partners, GMR Sports and our wonderful franchises to thank. Women's 7s rugby across the world is as exciting as Men's 7s rugby. And our Indian women are superb! Come and witness the action in Hyderabad!"

Sujoy Ganguly, CMO, GMR Sports, added, "At GMR Sports, we have always believed in building platforms that drive meaningful change in Indian sport. The inclusion of women's teams in the Rugby Premier League is a natural and important progression for the league. It reflects our commitment to nurturing talent across genders, while continuing to elevate the overall standard and appeal of rugby in the country."

Player Draft and Auction

The player draft and auction for the four women's teams and six men's teams, including Hyderabad Heroes and Bengaluru Bravehearts, will take place in Hyderabad on April 30. (ANI)

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