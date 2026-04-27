Iran ​Returns As Pakistan ​Races To ​Save US ​Talks

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Iran's foreign minister arrived in Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan's political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire talks between Tehran and Washington.

Araqchi, who left on Saturday after talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and other top officials, came from Oman, where he held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-US conflict.

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The Iranian leader arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi after completing a day-long visit to Oman, the Dawn newspaper reported quoting sources.

He will meet with senior Pakistani officials during his brief stay in Islamabad and will then depart for Moscow, the paper reported.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said Araqchi had arrived during the early evening.

Pakistan has not said anything officially about the arrival of Araqchi, but private media, including the leading Geo News, reported earlier, quoting diplomatic sources, that the Iranian foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan on a short trip before going to Moscow.

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Araqchi would convey“Iran's positions and views on the framework of any understanding to completely end the war”, Geo TV reported quoting Iranian news agency ISNA.

The White House on Friday said it would dispatch envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad for a second round of talks. But shortly after Araqchi's departure was reported, President Donald Trump said he had called off the mission.

“I just cancelled the trip of my representatives to Islamabad to meet with the Iranians,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their“leadership”. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards; they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!” he added.

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Araqchi in a post on X had said his trip to Pakistan was“very fruitful”.

“Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran's position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy,” Araqchi had said.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said he had“a most warm, cordial exchange of views on the current regional situation”. We also discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of Pakistan–Iran bilateral relations.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Sunday eased some restrictions, allowing selective movement of heavy traffic in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks between the US and Iran. More than 10,000 security personnel were deployed, and both Islamabad and Rawalpindi were shut down to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a“sincere and honest” facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.

Pakistani officials did not say when the Americans might return to the region to follow up on historic face-to-face talks earlier this month. ~AP/ PTI