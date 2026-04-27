(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Desert Gold Commences 4,250 Meter RC Drill Program at Key SMSZ Project Targets April 27, 2026 5:30 AM EDT | Source: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its SMSZ Project in Western Mali. The program will comprise of approximately 4,250 metres of RC drilling across five priority targets: Koussili, Gourbassi West North ("GWN"), Mogoyafara South, Kolon-Soa and the Barani Gap (Figure 1). The program is designed to expand known mineralization, test strike and depth extensions, and evaluate structurally favorable zones for higher grade mineralization, while advancing near-mine resource growth in proximity to the planned Barani East oxide gold mine. This drill program is anticipated to be completed in H1 of this year. Jared Scharf, President and CEO of Desert Gold, commented "We are delighted to kick off the 2026 drill program at our SMSZ project. This phase of drilling will focus on five areas; three of which already contain gold resources where we plan to test to depth and down plunge for extensions to existing gold lenses. We also plan to step out along strike with an aim to materially expand the scope of these gold systems. The other two target areas have seen only limited drilling to date and represent the potential for new discoveries and additional gold resources." Table 1. Phase 1 RC Drill Program Summary

Zone/Prospect Planned

Holes Planned

Metres Avg. Hole

Depth (m) Primary Objective Koussili 18 900 50 Test down dip and strike extension of an auger and

rock defined anomalies along the northern extension of

the GWN corridor Gourbassi West

North 8 1,190 149 Validate historical drilling and test down-dip and along

strike extensions Mogoyafara

South 5 825 165 Test interpreted down-plunge ore shoots, assess

mineralization structural control within the resource area Barani Gap 6 545 91 Test mineralization continuity, thickness and down

plunge and evaluate western parallel structure for

near-mine resource growth Kolon-Soa 9 790 88 Test structurally controlled gold mineralization within a

multi-fractured intrusive Total 46 4,250 - Resource growth, down dip and strike extension

validation, and near mine opportunity advancement







Figure 1. Overview map of SMSZ Project with drilling areas of interest (red annotated squares)

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RC Drill Program Technical Overview and Details

Koussili Target

At Koussili, located ~4.5 km north-northwest of Gourbassi West North ("GWN"), Desert Gold has identified a prospective target along the interpreted northern extension of the GWN mineralized corridor. Gold-in-soil and rock anomalies define a coherent north to north-northwest trend. Approximately 900 metres of RC drilling is planned to test these anomalies and evaluate potential continuity of mineralization from GWN along this emerging multi-kilometre trend (Figure 2a).

Gourbassi West North Target

At Gourbassi West North, mineralization is defined over ~1.6 km of strike within a steeply east-dipping structural corridor. Gold is hosted in deformed clastic sediments and associated with silicification and carbonate alteration, forming multiple subparallel lenses that locally thicken. The system remains open at depth below ~175 metres. A program of ~1,190 metres (8 RC holes) is planned to test down-dip and along-strike extensions and evaluate structurally favourable zones for thicker and higher-grade mineralization. GWN hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.72 Mt at 1.06 g/t Au (92,600 oz) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.47 Mt at 1.42 g/t Au (67,000 oz)1 (Figure 2b).







Figure 2. (Left) Gourbassi WN proposed drill target areas; (Right) Koussili proposed drill target areas

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Mogoyafara South Target

At Mogoyafara South, located along the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, mineralization is structurally controlled within a deformed sedimentary-volcaniclastic sequence intruded by mafic units. Drilling has returned broad intervals and localized high-grade zones, and the deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.33 Mt at 0.97 g/t Au (447,500 oz)1. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, with geophysical and geochemical data supporting extensions to the south. Approximately 825 metres of RC drilling is planned to test down-plunge and strike extensions within and beyond the current resource area (Figure 4a). Additionally, recent reconnaissance and follow-up surface mapping have identified active artisanal workings, historical trenches that corroborate the Company's interpreted gold trends, soil anomalies, and key structural features within the Mogoyafara South area (Figure 3). Based on these recent findings, the Company is preparing a proposed 5,000 m trenching program to complement planned drilling activities. This work is intended to better define the geological and structural framework of the area and support future drill targeting.







Figure 3. Mogoyafara South highlighting anomalous samples and proposed trench locations

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Barani Gap Target

At Barani Gap, located <5 km from the proposed Barani small mine area, mineralization is hosted in steeply dipping, north to north-northwest trending lenses, including a parallel western structure that remains largely under-tested. The zone hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.07 Mt at 0.88 g/t Au (30,200 oz)1. A program of ~545 metres (6 RC holes) is planned to evaluate continuity and expansion potential of this western structure as a potential near-mine resource (Figure 4b).







Figure 4. (Left) Mogoyafara South proposed drill targets; (Right) Barani Gap proposed drill targets

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Kolon-Soa Target

The Kolon-Soa Target comprises an approximately 8 km long corridor that has returned encouraging results from limited drilling completed to date, including intercepts of up to 2.04 g/t Au over 30 metres1 The target is further supported by extensive artisanal workings and high-grade rock samples returning up to 77 g/t Au. Mineralization is interpreted to be associated with intensely fractured felsic intrusive rocks hosting oxidized quartz vein networks within a northwest-trending structural fabric. Following the recent identification of additional artisanal workings, the Company is planning an initial program of approximately 790 metres in 9 holes to test priority target areas and assess the potential for near-surface oxide mineralization within trucking distance of the Barani development area (Figure 4).







Figure 5. Kolon Soa proposed drill targets

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Other Business

The Company has issued 4,300,000 options to officers, directors and consultants pursuant to its current option incentive plan. These options vest immediately and are exercisable for 5 years at an exercise price of $0.14 per share.

The board also adopted an omnibus equity incentive plan providing for the issuance of options, RSU's and DSU's to officers, directors and employees. The Company has issued 6,550,000 RSU's pursuant to this plan to certain officers, directors and employees. This omnibus plan would replace the current option incentive plan upon approval by the shareholders at the next shareholder meeting and by the TSX Venture Exchange. The current grant of RSU's is also subject to approval of the shareholders at the next shareholder meeting.

On Behalf of the Board

"Jared Scharf"

___________________________

Jared Scharf

President & CEO

Contact Information

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