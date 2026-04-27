Desert Gold Commences 4,250 Meter RC Drill Program At Key SMSZ Project Targets
|Zone/Prospect
| Planned
Holes
| Planned
Metres
| Avg. Hole
Depth (m)
|Primary Objective
|Koussili
|18
|900
|50
| Test down dip and strike extension of an auger and
rock defined anomalies along the northern extension of
the GWN corridor
| Gourbassi West
North
|8
|1,190
|149
| Validate historical drilling and test down-dip and along
strike extensions
| Mogoyafara
South
|5
|825
|165
| Test interpreted down-plunge ore shoots, assess
mineralization structural control within the resource area
|Barani Gap
|6
|545
|91
| Test mineralization continuity, thickness and down
plunge and evaluate western parallel structure for
near-mine resource growth
|Kolon-Soa
|9
|790
|88
| Test structurally controlled gold mineralization within a
multi-fractured intrusive
|Total
|46
|4,250
|-
| Resource growth, down dip and strike extension
validation, and near mine opportunity advancement
Figure 1. Overview map of SMSZ Project with drilling areas of interest (red annotated squares)
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RC Drill Program Technical Overview and Details
Koussili Target
At Koussili, located ~4.5 km north-northwest of Gourbassi West North ("GWN"), Desert Gold has identified a prospective target along the interpreted northern extension of the GWN mineralized corridor. Gold-in-soil and rock anomalies define a coherent north to north-northwest trend. Approximately 900 metres of RC drilling is planned to test these anomalies and evaluate potential continuity of mineralization from GWN along this emerging multi-kilometre trend (Figure 2a).
Gourbassi West North Target
At Gourbassi West North, mineralization is defined over ~1.6 km of strike within a steeply east-dipping structural corridor. Gold is hosted in deformed clastic sediments and associated with silicification and carbonate alteration, forming multiple subparallel lenses that locally thicken. The system remains open at depth below ~175 metres. A program of ~1,190 metres (8 RC holes) is planned to test down-dip and along-strike extensions and evaluate structurally favourable zones for thicker and higher-grade mineralization. GWN hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.72 Mt at 1.06 g/t Au (92,600 oz) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.47 Mt at 1.42 g/t Au (67,000 oz)1 (Figure 2b).
Figure 2. (Left) Gourbassi WN proposed drill target areas; (Right) Koussili proposed drill target areas
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Mogoyafara South Target
At Mogoyafara South, located along the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone, mineralization is structurally controlled within a deformed sedimentary-volcaniclastic sequence intruded by mafic units. Drilling has returned broad intervals and localized high-grade zones, and the deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.33 Mt at 0.97 g/t Au (447,500 oz)1. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, with geophysical and geochemical data supporting extensions to the south. Approximately 825 metres of RC drilling is planned to test down-plunge and strike extensions within and beyond the current resource area (Figure 4a). Additionally, recent reconnaissance and follow-up surface mapping have identified active artisanal workings, historical trenches that corroborate the Company's interpreted gold trends, soil anomalies, and key structural features within the Mogoyafara South area (Figure 3). Based on these recent findings, the Company is preparing a proposed 5,000 m trenching program to complement planned drilling activities. This work is intended to better define the geological and structural framework of the area and support future drill targeting.
Figure 3. Mogoyafara South highlighting anomalous samples and proposed trench locations
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Barani Gap Target
At Barani Gap, located <5 km from the proposed Barani small mine area, mineralization is hosted in steeply dipping, north to north-northwest trending lenses, including a parallel western structure that remains largely under-tested. The zone hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.07 Mt at 0.88 g/t Au (30,200 oz)1. A program of ~545 metres (6 RC holes) is planned to evaluate continuity and expansion potential of this western structure as a potential near-mine resource (Figure 4b).
Figure 4. (Left) Mogoyafara South proposed drill targets; (Right) Barani Gap proposed drill targets
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Kolon-Soa Target
The Kolon-Soa Target comprises an approximately 8 km long corridor that has returned encouraging results from limited drilling completed to date, including intercepts of up to 2.04 g/t Au over 30 metres1 The target is further supported by extensive artisanal workings and high-grade rock samples returning up to 77 g/t Au. Mineralization is interpreted to be associated with intensely fractured felsic intrusive rocks hosting oxidized quartz vein networks within a northwest-trending structural fabric. Following the recent identification of additional artisanal workings, the Company is planning an initial program of approximately 790 metres in 9 holes to test priority target areas and assess the potential for near-surface oxide mineralization within trucking distance of the Barani development area (Figure 4).
Figure 5. Kolon Soa proposed drill targets
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Other Business
The Company has issued 4,300,000 options to officers, directors and consultants pursuant to its current option incentive plan. These options vest immediately and are exercisable for 5 years at an exercise price of $0.14 per share.
The board also adopted an omnibus equity incentive plan providing for the issuance of options, RSU's and DSU's to officers, directors and employees. The Company has issued 6,550,000 RSU's pursuant to this plan to certain officers, directors and employees. This omnibus plan would replace the current option incentive plan upon approval by the shareholders at the next shareholder meeting and by the TSX Venture Exchange. The current grant of RSU's is also subject to approval of the shareholders at the next shareholder meeting.
On Behalf of the Board
"Jared Scharf"
___________________________
Jared Scharf
President & CEO
Contact Information
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