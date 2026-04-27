XXIX Intersects 32.7 G/T Gold, 81.4 G/T Silver And .95% Copper Over 7.5 Metres At Cooke
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Core Length
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu %
|COR-26-51
|130
|137
|7
|0.06
|5.73
|0.54
|COR-26-53
|96
|101
|5
|0.07
|11.30
|1.63
|COR-26-55
|153
|156
|3
|0.26
|2.70
|0.24
|COR-26-56
|51.7
|54.3
|2.6
|0.25
|0.54
|0.07
|COR-26-57
|54.3
|57
|2.7
|5.57
|21.89
|1.18
|COR-26-58
|191
|198
|7
|0.17
|0.44
|0.04
|COR-26-60
|192
|209
|17
|2.25
|0.91
|0.11
|Including:
|198
|199
|1
|26.6
|9.2
|0.94
|
|206
|207
|1
|3.37
|1.7
|0.28
|
|207
|208
|1
|3.5
|1.9
|0.34
|
|208
|209
|1
|2
|1
|0.18
|COR-26-60
|243
|250.5
|7.5
|32.72
|81.41
|0.95
|Including
|243
|244
|1
|21.9
|35.5
|1.99
|
|244
|245
|1
|43.2
|35.8
|1.30
|
|245
|246
|1
|6.82
|450
|1.49
|
|246
|246.6
|0.6
|21.2
|16.8
|0.27
|
|246.6
|247.5
|0.9
|142.4
|64.8
|0.69
|
|247.5
|248.5
|1
|31.8
|19.4
|0.68
Note: True thickness / widths of the mineralization are unknown.
Cooke Drill Collar Location (Table 2)
|Hole ID
|Depth
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|COR-26-51
|210
|512898
|5515468
|393
|210
|-55
|COR-26-52
|201
|512857
|5515505
|394
|210
|-55
|COR-26-53
|168
|512867
|5515325
|391
|30
|-50
|COR-26-54
|225
|512917
|5515290
|391
|30
|-50
|COR-26-55
|231
|512985
|5515253
|391
|30
|-50
|COR-26-56
|168
|513031
|5515228
|391
|30
|-45
|COR-26-57
|180
|513077
|5515219
|392
|30
|-47
|COR-26-58
|210
|513132
|5515190
|392
|30
|-47
|COR-26-59
|177
|513567
|5514894
|391
|30
|-45
|COR-26-60
|270
|513500
|5514922
|391
|30
|-46
|COR-26-61
|162
|513623
|5515056
|392
|210
|-50
|COR-26-62
|300
|513667
|5515128
|392
|210
|-50
|COR-26-63
|129
|513398
|5515013
|391
|30
|-50
|COR-26-64
|132
|513431
|5514984
|391
|30
|-50
|COR-26-65
|126
|513358
|5515040
|391
|30
|-48
|COR-26-66
|180
|513340
|5515010
|391
|30
|-52
|COR-26-67
|120
|513317
|5515058
|391
|30
|-47
|COR-26-68
|126
|513226
|5515124
|392
|30
|-50
Quality Control and Assurance
All samples (NQ core) are logged and cut in two at the Company's secure facility in Chapais, under the supervision of Ahcene Gaoui, P.Geo., project geologist. The samples are sent to Agat Laboratories in Val-d'Or by a secure transport. One standard and one blank are inserted in every 50 samples, the blank always in a mineralized zone.
The analytic method used is fire assay, trace Au, AAS finish and Fire assay, Au grade with gravimetric finish for over limit results. We use Aqua regia disgest, metals package ICP OES finish for Cu and Ag with ICP-MS finish for over limit results.
QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Denis McNichols, P.Geo and géo., Vice President Exploration for XXIX Metal, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".
About XXIX Metal Corp.
XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opémiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. An October 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a 12,500 tpd open pit operation over a 17-year mine life, generating an after-tax NPV8% of $505M, IRR of 27.2%, and a 2.3-year payback period ($4.35/lb copper price, $3,000/oz gold price, $30/oz silver price). The Thierry Project hosts the K1 (near-surface) and the past-producing K2 (underground & surface) zones (see XXIX news release dated October 1, 2024 for details regarding resources). Thierry has significant infrastructure in place including an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developer.
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