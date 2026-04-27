MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Orecap Files McGarry NI 43-101 Highlights Kerr-Addison-Style Gold System and Clear Path Toward Resource Definition

April 27, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Orecap Invest Corp.

Highlights

McGarry covers approximately 2.4 km of the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone, one of Canada's most prolific gold corridors. The Project is immediately adjacent to Gold Candle's Kerr-Addison gold deposit, and the NI 43-101 report identifies multiple zones as a potential western extension of the Kerr Horizon. Brownfield asset with a shaft to 698 metres, underground development and extensive historical drilling. Independent report concludes McGarry has potential for discovery and additional mineralization. Clear staged path toward a compliant mineral resource estimate. Additional upside through an untested district-scale geophysical target and tailings evaluation.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Orecap Invest Corp. (TSXV: OCI) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orecap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") for its McGarry Project ("McGarry" or the "Project") has been filed by the Company and Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) on SEDAR+, providing a comprehensive technical review of one of the most strategically located brownfield gold assets in the Kirkland Lake - Larder Lake district.

The Technical Report materially strengthens the case for McGarry as a high-quality gold project in one of Canada's premier gold districts and highlights a clear path toward validation, discovery, potential resource definition and growth.

McGarry Project Summary

The McGarry Project is a past-producing gold property located approximately 10 km east of Larder Lake, Ontario, within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone ("LLCDZ"), one of Canada's most prolific gold-bearing structures. The property is immediately adjacent to the historic Kerr-Addison Mine and benefits from a favourable geological setting long recognized as fertile for major gold systems.

A Well-Advanced Asset with Strong Technical Foundations

McGarry is a historically developed gold project with a substantial technical foundation built over decades of exploration and underground work.

The Project hosts over 230,000 metres of drilling across more than 1,500 drill holes, supported by more than 86,000 assays, defining multiple zones of mineralization associated with major structural corridors along the LLCDZ, including the Armistice Fault.

Just as importantly, the NI 43-101 report states that the geology on the eastern side of the McGarry Property is very similar to the host rocks of the Kerr-Addison deposit.

The Project also has significant infrastructure, including a shaft extending to approximately 698 metres, preserved core, and underground development that could support future work aimed at confirming continuity and defining scale.

Partner Stardust Metal to Advance McGarry Toward a Defined Asset

With the completion of the NI 43-101, Orecap and Stardust executed a formal option agreement on April 24, 2026 with respect to McGarry on the same terms and conditions summarized below, and as disclosed in the November 18, 2025 news release. This a Non-Arm's Length Transaction under TSXV policies and will be treated as a "related ‎party transaction" for Orecap under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions ("MI 61-101") as certain directors and officers of Orecap are also ‎directors, officers and/or shareholders of Stardust‎. In addition, Orecap holds approximately 13.9% of the Shares of Stardust. These directors and officers own, directly or indirectly, ‎‎4,901,000 Stardust Shares.‎

Under the option agreement, Stardust can acquire up to 75% of McGarry in two phases. In Phase 1, Stardust earns a 50% interest over four years by funding $13 million in total commitments-$500,000 in cash and $12.5 million in work obligations-forming a 50/50 joint venture with Stardust as operator. In Phase 2, Stardust may acquire an additional 25% within two years via a $50 million cash payment to Orecap.

McGarry combines the advantages of a strategically located brownfield asset with the upside of a modern discovery and redevelopment story.

With strong geological links to Kerr-Addison, meaningful modern drill results, existing underground infrastructure, and a clear technical roadmap toward resource definition, Orecap is confident that Stardust will transform McGarry into a compelling gold opportunity in one of Canada's most proven camps.

About Orecap Invest Corp.

Orecap seeks special situation investments in the natural resource sector that offer shareholders diverse exposure to high returns on precious and critical metal assets and businesses. For more information, please visit .

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., a director of Orecap, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

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