China's Renewable Strategy Gains Speed With Wind Capacity Boom In 2025

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. China's wind power capacity reached 640,626 megawatts (MW) in 2025, reflecting a 22.9% increase over 2024 and underscoring the continued expansion of the country's renewable energy sector. Data obtained by Trend from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that wind energy maintained consistent annual growth and accounted for 28.4% of China's total renewable energy generation, highlighting its strategic role in the nation's energy mix. The following figures detail total wind energy generation in China:

Year Capacity (MW) Growth 2025 640,626 +22.9% 2024 521,266 +18% 2023 441,895 +20.8% 2022 365,964 +11.2% 2021 328,973 +16.7%

The steady increase in China's wind power capacity in 2023-2025 reflects the implementation of the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which places wind energy at the core of its energy transition strategy. Over this period, the combined share of wind and solar in China's electricity consumption nearly doubled, supported by the rapid expansion of installed capacity and large-scale renewable deployment initiatives.

A key driver of growth has been the rollout of massive wind and solar "mega-bases" in western China, including desert regions such as Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang. These projects, integrated with long-distance ultra-high-voltage transmission networks, have enabled large volumes of wind power to be delivered to major consumption centers in eastern provinces, improving project scalability and economics.

The sector is underpinned by strong industrial capacity, with Chinese manufacturers such as Goldwind and Envision contributing to more than 70% of global wind turbine supply, alongside rapid offshore deployment in provinces like Guangdong and Jiangsu, where project clusters such as the Yangjiang and Rudong offshore wind bases have become key growth hubs.

At the same time, China accounted for roughly half of global wind additions in recent years, while ongoing grid reforms and reduced curtailment risks have further enhanced the profitability and utilization of wind power projects.