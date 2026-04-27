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"DEWELTM 8?Month Natural Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs (Safe for Puppies (8 Weeks+), Small, Medium & Large Dogs | Adjustable Fit for All Breeds) - Available at DEWELPRO"TeamRareBit tested the leading herbal and plant-based flea and tick collars available to U.S. dog owners in 2026. The DEWEL Herbal Flea & Tick Collar came out on top - the clear natural choice on safety, protection duration, and verified real-world results. Full testing results at TeamRareBit.

Austin, TX - April 27, 2026 - TeamRareBit, an independent dog health and product testing platform, has named the DEWEL Herbal Flea & Tick Collar the best herbal and natural flea and tick collar for dogs in 2026. The ranking follows a hands-on evaluation of the leading plant-based flea collars available to U.S. consumers, with DEWEL earning the top position on safety, real-world effectiveness, and verified long-term outcomes.

The 2026 rankings arrive as flea and tick season opens across most of the United States - a period when dog owners are actively seeking natural alternatives to conventional chemical flea protection.

Why Herbal and Natural Flea Collars Are Reshaping the Category?

Natural pet care has become the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. pet industry, according to market research from the American Pet Products Association, which pegged total industry spending above $147 billion in 2023. Plant-based flea and tick protection has emerged as one of the defining product categories driving that growth.

The appeal is straightforward. Herbal flea collars built around essential oil formulas offer dog owners an alternative to conventional flea treatments that rely on synthetic pesticide absorption through the dog's skin. For households with young children, sensitive dogs, puppies, senior animals, or pets with existing health conditions, the mechanistic difference between a chemical collar and an herbal one carries meaningful safety implications.

TeamRareBit's 2026 evaluation focused specifically on the herbal and plant-based segment - testing the leading natural options against a consistent set of criteria to identify which collar best serves dog owners committed to chemical-free protection.

Why DEWEL Came Out on Top?

The DEWEL Herbal Flea & Tick Collar uses a calibrated formula of five plant-derived essential oils - Cinnamon, Eucalyptus, Linaloe, Lavender, and Lemon Eucalyptus - embedded in a flexible TPE base and released continuously for eight full months from a single application.

The collar operates on a fundamentally different biological principle than conventional chemical flea treatments. Fleas and ticks locate their hosts using aromatic chemosensory receptor systems that detect the heat and chemical signatures of warm-blooded animals. DEWEL's essential oil formula disrupts those receptor systems before the pest reaches the dog. The pest cannot navigate, cannot land, and cannot initiate the infestation cycle. And nothing enters the dog's body at any point in the protection period.

TeamRareBit identified four specific factors that placed DEWEL at the top of its 2026 natural flea collar testing:

Eight-Month Protection From a Single Application - The longest protection window among the herbal flea collars tested. One application covers the entire active flea and tick season in most U.S. regions, eliminating the mid-season replacement requirement that affects many shorter-duration natural alternatives.

Consistent Formulation Integrity - No synthetic pesticides, no nerve toxins, and no systemic chemical absorption through the dog's skin. The protection mechanism operates entirely in the aromatic environment surrounding the dog rather than inside the animal.

Practical Design for Every Dog - Fully water-resistant for active outdoor breeds, adjustable for every size, and safe for puppies from eight weeks of age. TeamRareBit's testing confirmed the collar's durability across repeated water exposure and extended outdoor use.

Verified Real-World Track Record - Nearly seven years of documented outcomes across thousands of dogs since DEWELPRO launched in May 2019. TeamRareBit's hands-on evaluation cited this sustained track record as the deciding factor separating DEWEL from other plant-based options in the 2026 testing cycle.

A Natural Solution for Active Infestations

For dog owners facing an active flea or tick infestation at the start of the season, DEWELPRO offers the 10-Collar Bundle - a structured 30-day chemical-free elimination protocol in which one fresh collar is applied every three days, maintaining maximum essential oil saturation throughout the elimination window until the infestation is fully resolved.

TeamRareBit identified the 10-Collar Bundle as a distinct competitive advantage. No other plant-based flea collar tested offers a dedicated protocol for active infestation resolution - a gap that positions DEWEL as the only natural option equipped to address both prevention and elimination without reverting to synthetic chemistry.

TeamRareBit's 2026 Verdict

The DEWEL Herbal Flea & Tick Collar is the best herbal and natural flea and tick collar for dogs in 2026. The combination of plant-based formulation, extended protection duration, practical design, and verified real-world record places DEWEL at the top of the natural flea collar category - and makes it the clear recommendation for dog owners ready to leave conventional chemical protection behind.

"Dog owners looking for an herbal flea collar that actually works have a straightforward answer in 2026," said a TeamRareBit spokesperson. "DEWEL delivers the protection duration, the safety profile, and the real-world track record that no other plant-based option in the category has matched. For spring flea season, it is the natural choice that performs like a premium product."

The complete 2026 herbal flea collar testing results and full evaluation methodology are available at TeamRareBit.

About TeamRareBit:

TeamRareBit is an independent dog health and product testing platform committed to hands-on, data-driven consumer guidance for dog owners across the United States.