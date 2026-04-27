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Swiggy Teams Up With Dinesh Karthik To Celebrate Food And Sports During The IPL Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 27, 2026: As the IPL fever grips the country, Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY/BSE: 544285), India's leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced an association with veteran cricketer, Dinesh Karthik, celebrating the inseparable bond between sports fans and their favorite meals. Swiggy also rolled out a humorous digital film starring cricketer Dinesh Karthik, showcasing how "ordering in on Swiggy" is now part of watching every match together.
Cricket in India is more than just a sport, one that defines the rhythm of daily life especially on match days. Recognizing that the only thing Indians love as much as a well-timed six is a well-timed snack, Swiggy's new campaign highlights how the platform is the "perfect teammate" for every match day.
The digital film is set in an everyday match-watching scenario where a family is enjoying their food on the dining table while watching cricket. The film features Dinesh Kartik in hilariously unexpected scenarios, bringing his intense "match-day energy" to the dinner table. The film shows DK in wicketkeeper position on the dining table, giving "stump mic" style encouragement to family members passing daal and salan. The film captures how deeply food and cricket are intertwined in Indian households. Whether it's friends gathering for a game or families settling in for a match, the film brings alive the idea that ordering food is no longer an add-on, but a natural extension of the viewing experience.
Talking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP- Brand, Swiggy, shared "Life and cricket co-exist for us. The lines between life and cricket don't just blur, they disappear, with the game living within us all the time, like it is almost in our blood stream. We breathe cricket, we eat cricket. And that's exactly what we are communicating in this new film- that Swiggy which delivers your favourite food, and cricket which delivers that high-octane entertainment, live alongside each other. Together, they create a memorable experience of entertainment and indulgence effortlessly that is always there for the fans to enjoy."
Elaborating on his association with Swiggy, Dinesh Kartik shared "The experience of watching a match at home is only complete when paired with great food. I am delighted to partner with Swiggy, a brand synonymous with the match-day traditions of millions. It was a pleasure to contribute to this digital film, which perfectly captures the vibrant energy of the game and brings it to life at home. I hope fans nationwide enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it."
Corcoise Films was the Production House that worked with Swiggy on this film. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, Corcoise Films was the Director.
Cricket in India is more than just a sport, one that defines the rhythm of daily life especially on match days. Recognizing that the only thing Indians love as much as a well-timed six is a well-timed snack, Swiggy's new campaign highlights how the platform is the "perfect teammate" for every match day.
The digital film is set in an everyday match-watching scenario where a family is enjoying their food on the dining table while watching cricket. The film features Dinesh Kartik in hilariously unexpected scenarios, bringing his intense "match-day energy" to the dinner table. The film shows DK in wicketkeeper position on the dining table, giving "stump mic" style encouragement to family members passing daal and salan. The film captures how deeply food and cricket are intertwined in Indian households. Whether it's friends gathering for a game or families settling in for a match, the film brings alive the idea that ordering food is no longer an add-on, but a natural extension of the viewing experience.
Talking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP- Brand, Swiggy, shared "Life and cricket co-exist for us. The lines between life and cricket don't just blur, they disappear, with the game living within us all the time, like it is almost in our blood stream. We breathe cricket, we eat cricket. And that's exactly what we are communicating in this new film- that Swiggy which delivers your favourite food, and cricket which delivers that high-octane entertainment, live alongside each other. Together, they create a memorable experience of entertainment and indulgence effortlessly that is always there for the fans to enjoy."
Elaborating on his association with Swiggy, Dinesh Kartik shared "The experience of watching a match at home is only complete when paired with great food. I am delighted to partner with Swiggy, a brand synonymous with the match-day traditions of millions. It was a pleasure to contribute to this digital film, which perfectly captures the vibrant energy of the game and brings it to life at home. I hope fans nationwide enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it."
Corcoise Films was the Production House that worked with Swiggy on this film. Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, Corcoise Films was the Director.
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