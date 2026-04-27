KBR's Mission Technology Solutions Awarded $200 Million To Accelerate Safer, Smarter US Transportation Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Mission Technology Solutions business won a recompete contract with a ceiling value of $200 million to enhance aviation safety and modernize America's transportation networks. KBR will use its AI-driven solutions to continue to accelerate Information Technology (IT) and systems engineering capabilities in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Volpe National Transportation Systems Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KBR will provide engineering services, AI, machine learning, modern web frameworks, modeling and simulation techniques, big data and analytics under the Transportation, Technology & Engineering Mission Solutions (TTEMS) contract. TTEMS is a single-award, five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), issued through the U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program, and will include firm fixed-price, time-and-materials and labor-hour BPA calls. KBR will perform the work in Cambridge and other locations worldwide.

“TTEMS reflects KBR's long-standing partnership with the Volpe Center and our shared commitment to keeping people and goods moving safely and efficiently,” said Todd May, Senior Vice President of Mission Technology Solutions.“We deliver AI-powered critical technologies and engineering expertise faster, helping customers enhance infrastructure and respond rapidly to evolving transportation challenges.”

The TTEMS contract spans all modes of transportation, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Highway Administration, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and other DOT modal agencies as well as the Department of War and additional federal agencies.

KBR has supported the Volpe Center with Speed to Mission ImpactSM for more than 15 years, helping government agencies adopt innovative technologies that improve safety, reduce risk and support more sustainable transportation systems nationwide. This work encompasses:



Safer, smarter traffic systems: KBR supports the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) that will enable vehicles, traffic signals and roadway infrastructure to communicate with each other in real time. These systems will reduce accidents, improve traffic flow and prepare roadways for connected and automated vehicles.



Precise navigation for vehicles and aircraft: KBR engineers advance Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) technologies that provide highly accurate situational awareness essential to aviation safety, transportation coordination and automated vehicle systems.



Modern aviation safety oversight: KBR helps develop and deploy the System Approach for Safety Oversight (SASO), a modern platform the FAA uses to analyze safety data, identify risks more quickly and make faster, more informed decisions to enhance aviation safety.

Improving large truck safety nationwide: KBR analyzes commercial truck and bus safety data for the FMCSA to evaluate risk factors, refine regulations and strengthen national safety programs that protect drivers and passengers across U.S. highways.



About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's delivery of transportation technology and AI services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

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