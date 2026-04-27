Saudi Arabia Sets Upto SAR 100,000 Fine For Facilitators Of Hajj Permit Violators

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that any individual who applies for a visit visa for someone intending to perform or attempt Hajj without an official permit will be heavily penalised.

In a social post, the country's Ministry of Interior stated that such individuals will be subjected to a fine of up to SAR 100,000.

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It added that the penalty also applies in cases where the visa holder enters or remains in Makkah and the Holy Sites without authorisation.

Officials confirmed that fines will increase as per the number of individuals for whom such visit visas are issued.

In a previous post, it said that similar financial penalties will be imposed on those providing accommodation, including hotels, apartments, shelter homes, pilgrim housing sites, or transportation to the Hajj permit violators.

Meanwhile, any individual who performs or attempts to perform Hajj without a permit will be subject to a fine of up to SAR 20,000.

This comes in preparation for the Hajj season 1447 AH, aiming to ensure the safety of pilgrims and enable them to perform their rituals in a secure environment.

The Ministry urged public to report any violators of Hajj regulations and instructions by calling 911 in Makkah, and 999 for all other regions.

Authorities further assured that all reports will be handled with strict confidentiality, without any liability on those reporting.