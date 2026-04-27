Ministry Of Education Adopts Summer Timings For Public Schools From May 3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the adoption of summer time for government schools from May 3 to June 3, 2026.

As per the new hours, school day in all stages will start at 7am and ends at 12pm for kindergartens, 12:30pm for primary school, and 12:45pm for preparatory and secondary school on most days of the week.

This is within the framework of organizing the school day in a way that takes into account the climatic conditions during this period without changing the number of class periods, and in conjunction with issuing a circular to schools that clarifies the working hours and the regulations.

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Regarding the administrative and teaching staff during this period, working hours will begin at 7am and end at 1:15pm, in order to ensure the smooth running of work and the continuity of the educational process in accordance with the approved regulations.

The implementation of this timing coincides with the approach of the end-of-term exams for the second semester, which will begin on June 4, according to the approved calendar for the academic year 2025-2026.