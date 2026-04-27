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Israel Suspends Schools, Bus Services Amid Cross-Border Fire
(MENAFN) Authorities in northern Israel have decided to suspend school activities and public bus services starting Tuesday due to continued rocket fire from Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports.
The public broadcaster KAN reported that local council leaders in affected Israeli settlements ordered the shutdown as a precautionary step, citing what they described as a deteriorating security situation and the need to protect students and residents. It has not yet been clarified how long the suspension will remain in place.
The move comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah, which has carried out drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli positions, according to reports. The group has linked its actions to claims of repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements.
A temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was announced in mid-April, but it has faced repeated disruptions, with both sides accusing each other of violations. Efforts to extend the truce have been discussed in recent diplomatic engagements, though the situation on the ground remains unstable.
The broader conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon since early March, according to Lebanese authorities, with ongoing strikes and retaliatory actions contributing to continued regional tension.
As security concerns persist, local authorities in northern Israel continue to adjust civilian operations in response to the evolving situation near the border area.
The public broadcaster KAN reported that local council leaders in affected Israeli settlements ordered the shutdown as a precautionary step, citing what they described as a deteriorating security situation and the need to protect students and residents. It has not yet been clarified how long the suspension will remain in place.
The move comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah, which has carried out drone and rocket attacks targeting Israeli positions, according to reports. The group has linked its actions to claims of repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements.
A temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was announced in mid-April, but it has faced repeated disruptions, with both sides accusing each other of violations. Efforts to extend the truce have been discussed in recent diplomatic engagements, though the situation on the ground remains unstable.
The broader conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displacement in Lebanon since early March, according to Lebanese authorities, with ongoing strikes and retaliatory actions contributing to continued regional tension.
As security concerns persist, local authorities in northern Israel continue to adjust civilian operations in response to the evolving situation near the border area.
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