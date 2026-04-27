Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 41 Existing & 33 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive report on the Thailand data center market, showcasing an in-depth analysis of 41 existing and 33 upcoming colocation facilities. Covering key locations such as Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Pathum Thani, the database provides detailed insights into existing and future white-floor space, IT load capacities, and pricing benchmarks for retail and wholesale colocation. Key players like SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, and international hyperscalers Amazon Web Services and Google are driving growth, alongside emerging leaders like GSA Data Center. Essential for investors, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource is pivotal for navigating Thailand's data center landscape.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Thailand hosts around 41 operational data centers, with Bangkok and Chonburi accounting for a significant share of the country's existing capacity.

SUPERNAP Thailand, True IDC, Etix Everywhere rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Thailand. Several international hyperscale providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, have announced or initiated projects in Thailand, with planned developments across Bangkok, Rayong, and Chonburi.

Rayong, Chon Buri, and Bangkok account for more than 45% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country. GSA Data Center, STT GDC, and Bridge Data Centres are set to lead Thailand's data center market through expanding power capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 41 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Nonthaburi etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (41 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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