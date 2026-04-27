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NASA’s Artemis II Launch Sends Astronauts Toward Moon Since 1972
(MENAFN) NASA has successfully launched its Artemis II mission, sending a crewed spacecraft toward the Moon for the first time in more than five decades, according to the US space agency.
The mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Space Launch System rocket, carrying four astronauts into orbit inside the Orion spacecraft. The crew is now on a planned 10-day journey that will take them around the Moon before returning to Earth.
The team includes three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut, and the mission is designed to test key systems required for future deep space exploration, including NASA’s long-term goal of returning humans to the lunar surface later in the decade.
Officials described the launch as a major step forward in the Artemis program, which aims to re-establish sustained human presence on the Moon and serve as a foundation for deeper space missions in the future.
US President Donald Trump publicly praised the mission following liftoff, congratulating both NASA and the crew during a national address. He said:
"Let me begin by congratulating the team at NASA and our brave astronauts on the successful launch of Artemis II. It was quite something,"
He also emphasized the scale of the mission, noting that the spacecraft would travel farther than any previous crewed mission, stating:
"It will be traveling further than any manned rocket has ever flown and will very substantially pass the moon, go around it and come back home from a distance that has never been done before. It’s amazing,"
Shortly after launch, however, the crew reportedly experienced a technical issue involving the Orion spacecraft’s onboard toilet system, drawing attention as one of the first in-flight challenges of the mission.
Despite the minor malfunction, the spacecraft continues its journey as planned, marking a significant milestone in human space exploration efforts not seen since the Apollo era.
The mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard the Space Launch System rocket, carrying four astronauts into orbit inside the Orion spacecraft. The crew is now on a planned 10-day journey that will take them around the Moon before returning to Earth.
The team includes three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut, and the mission is designed to test key systems required for future deep space exploration, including NASA’s long-term goal of returning humans to the lunar surface later in the decade.
Officials described the launch as a major step forward in the Artemis program, which aims to re-establish sustained human presence on the Moon and serve as a foundation for deeper space missions in the future.
US President Donald Trump publicly praised the mission following liftoff, congratulating both NASA and the crew during a national address. He said:
"Let me begin by congratulating the team at NASA and our brave astronauts on the successful launch of Artemis II. It was quite something,"
He also emphasized the scale of the mission, noting that the spacecraft would travel farther than any previous crewed mission, stating:
"It will be traveling further than any manned rocket has ever flown and will very substantially pass the moon, go around it and come back home from a distance that has never been done before. It’s amazing,"
Shortly after launch, however, the crew reportedly experienced a technical issue involving the Orion spacecraft’s onboard toilet system, drawing attention as one of the first in-flight challenges of the mission.
Despite the minor malfunction, the spacecraft continues its journey as planned, marking a significant milestone in human space exploration efforts not seen since the Apollo era.
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