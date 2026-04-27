Bihar STF's Crackdown On Crime, Naxal Networks 10 Encounters In Four Months

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 27 (IANS) Bihar Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar Singh, accompanied by DIG Niraj Kumar, on Monday stated that a series of coordinated operations carried out between January 1 and April 22 have significantly weakened criminal and Naxalite networks across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Patna, Singh revealed that the STF conducted 10 encounters during the period, resulting in the deaths of three criminals and injuries to seven others.

He said these actions have had a tangible impact on organised crime and helped strengthen law and order.

The STF official also highlighted key breakthroughs in its anti-Naxalite operations.

Notably, Suresh Koda alias Mustakim, carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered and joined the mainstream. Deepak Pandey, a Rs 2 lakh bounty criminal, also surrendered.

According to Singh, these developments mark a major step towards dismantling Naxalite networks in Bihar.

He asserted that Naxalite activities have been nearly eradicated in the state, though police continue to maintain close surveillance in sensitive districts such as Jamui, Lakhisarai, Gaya, and Aurangabad.

Singh further noted that a recently surrendered Naxalite also handed over an automatic weapon looted from the police, and the government has provided Rs 13 lakh in financial assistance to his family.

The STF has intensified district-wise operations targeting organised crime, including land mafias and illegal financial networks.

“Authorities are identifying criminal assets and forwarding proposals under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to the Enforcement Directorate for further action,” he said.

Special operations were also carried out in border districts such as Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, West Champaran, and East Champaran.

“During these drives, the Narcotics Cell seized large quantities of heroin, ganja, opium, and codeine syrup, leading to multiple arrests,” Singh said.

To strengthen surveillance, STF units are increasingly using drones and aerial monitoring, along with targeted raids by Special Operations Groups.

Enhanced deployment has further tightened control in vulnerable areas.

“Between January and April 2026, STF took action in 38 heinous criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and dacoity,” Singh said.

The official said that the force has also focused on capacity building, training 1,407 police personnel, including 1,145 trained by the STF Training Wing and 262 trained by other units.

He said this has significantly improved operational and technical efficiency.

The STF has also stepped up action against cybercrime, cracking 11 cases involving ATM fraud, bank loan fraud, and illegal data sales through APIs.

Police officials stated that these measures have helped curb cybercriminal activities and protect citizens' financial interests.

Overall, the STF emphasised that sustained operations, intelligence-driven action, and technological support are playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order across Bihar.