SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Denial Of Emergency Treatment To Stabbed Woman Advocate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the brutal assault on a woman advocate, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband in Delhi, and ordered an inquiry into serious allegations that three hospitals refused to provide her emergency medical treatment despite her critical condition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi registered the suo motu case after receiving a letter from advocate Sneha Kalita, drawing the apex court's attention to the attack on the victim, who practises at Karkardooma Courts in Delhi.

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that the victim suffered multiple stab injuries to vital organs after being allegedly attacked by her husband with a sharp-edged weapon.

Despite making Police Control Room (PCR) calls and seeking immediate medical intervention, she was reportedly denied admission by three hospitals before she was eventually treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre in the early hours.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the CJI-led Bench directed the investigating officer to probe the circumstances under which emergency treatment was allegedly denied and submit a status report before the next date of hearing.

"Let this aspect of non-admission by hospitals be probed into," the top court ordered.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the CJI-led Bench that an FIR had been registered and the accused husband was arrested during the intervening night of April 25 and 26.

ASG Bhati submitted that the victim was initially treated at AIIMS and has subsequently been shifted to a private hospital, where her condition is presently stable.

The apex court also directed the Delhi Commissioner of Police to transfer the investigation to a senior police officer, preferably a woman officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police, to ensure a fair and sensitive probe.

In addition, the Supreme Court ordered the police authorities to trace the whereabouts of the victim's two minor daughters, who were allegedly taken away by her in-laws following the assault.

In its order, the bench recorded that the victim has three daughters aged 12 years, 4 years and 1 year. While the eldest child has been placed in the custody of her maternal grandparents, the whereabouts of the younger two children were stated to be unknown.

"Let the whereabouts of minor children be found out," the apex court directed, adding that the custody of the eldest daughter shall remain with the maternal grandparents for the time being.

Observing that the victim urgently requires financial support for medical treatment and the care of her children, the Supreme Court directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to release interim financial assistance to her by Tuesday.

"Since the victim is in need of financial assistance for treatment and to take care of her children, we direct NALSA to grant interim aid," the apex court ordered.