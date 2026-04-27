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Artemis II Crew Set to Observe Unseen Lunar Regions During Historic Flyby
(MENAFN) NASA has said that the Artemis II astronauts will have a rare opportunity to view previously unseen areas of the Moon during an upcoming lunar flyby, as part of the mission’s ongoing journey, according to agency officials.
During a planned six-hour observation window on Monday, the crew will pass around the far side of the Moon, reaching their closest approach to the lunar surface. NASA explained that this region has remained largely unfamiliar to human observation because earlier Apollo missions were scheduled to land on the Moon’s sunlit near side, leaving the far side less directly seen by astronauts.
Kelsey Young, a lead official from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, noted that the approach will allow astronauts to observe lunar features never seen directly by human eyes. She said at a briefing:
"So as they get closer, they'll be able to see features that human eyes have never before seen,"
NASA representatives also highlighted that while robotic spacecraft have previously captured images of the Moon’s far side, this mission marks one of the first times humans will observe these regions firsthand from lunar orbit. John Honeycutt, a program official with NASA’s Space Launch System, pointed to recent imagery from the Orion spacecraft as an example of the kind of visual data being collected during the mission.
In addition to lunar observation, the crew is expected to witness a solar eclipse lasting approximately 53 minutes, occurring about an hour after Earthrise during the flyby phase.
The Artemis II mission forms part of NASA’s broader long-term strategy to return humans to the Moon and eventually establish sustained lunar presence, including the development of future surface infrastructure for exploration beyond Earth.
During a planned six-hour observation window on Monday, the crew will pass around the far side of the Moon, reaching their closest approach to the lunar surface. NASA explained that this region has remained largely unfamiliar to human observation because earlier Apollo missions were scheduled to land on the Moon’s sunlit near side, leaving the far side less directly seen by astronauts.
Kelsey Young, a lead official from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, noted that the approach will allow astronauts to observe lunar features never seen directly by human eyes. She said at a briefing:
"So as they get closer, they'll be able to see features that human eyes have never before seen,"
NASA representatives also highlighted that while robotic spacecraft have previously captured images of the Moon’s far side, this mission marks one of the first times humans will observe these regions firsthand from lunar orbit. John Honeycutt, a program official with NASA’s Space Launch System, pointed to recent imagery from the Orion spacecraft as an example of the kind of visual data being collected during the mission.
In addition to lunar observation, the crew is expected to witness a solar eclipse lasting approximately 53 minutes, occurring about an hour after Earthrise during the flyby phase.
The Artemis II mission forms part of NASA’s broader long-term strategy to return humans to the Moon and eventually establish sustained lunar presence, including the development of future surface infrastructure for exploration beyond Earth.
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