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Artemis II Crew Crosses into Lunar Gravity Zone
(MENAFN) NASA’s Artemis II mission has reached a key phase after its four-person crew entered the Moon’s sphere of influence, where lunar gravity becomes stronger than Earth’s gravitational pull, according to the space agency.
The milestone occurred four days, six hours, and two minutes after launch, when the spacecraft was positioned approximately 62,800 kilometers (39,000 miles) from the Moon and about 373,400 kilometers (232,000 miles) from Earth.
At this point, the spacecraft transitions into a region where the Moon’s gravitational forces dominate, marking a critical step in the mission’s trajectory and testing the dynamics of deep-space navigation.
NASA officials described the achievement as an important moment ahead of the upcoming lunar flyby, during which the astronauts will pass around the far side of the Moon later in the day. This maneuver is expected to push human travel farther into space than any previous crewed mission.
Lori Glaze, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission, expressed anticipation ahead of the next phase, stating:
“We’re all extremely excited for tomorrow,”
She added that both flight operations and science teams are prepared for what will be the first crewed lunar flyby in over five decades.
The Artemis II crew represents the first humans to travel toward the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972, marking a significant return to lunar exploration and a foundational step in NASA’s broader Artemis program aimed at future deep-space missions and sustained lunar presence.
The milestone occurred four days, six hours, and two minutes after launch, when the spacecraft was positioned approximately 62,800 kilometers (39,000 miles) from the Moon and about 373,400 kilometers (232,000 miles) from Earth.
At this point, the spacecraft transitions into a region where the Moon’s gravitational forces dominate, marking a critical step in the mission’s trajectory and testing the dynamics of deep-space navigation.
NASA officials described the achievement as an important moment ahead of the upcoming lunar flyby, during which the astronauts will pass around the far side of the Moon later in the day. This maneuver is expected to push human travel farther into space than any previous crewed mission.
Lori Glaze, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission, expressed anticipation ahead of the next phase, stating:
“We’re all extremely excited for tomorrow,”
She added that both flight operations and science teams are prepared for what will be the first crewed lunar flyby in over five decades.
The Artemis II crew represents the first humans to travel toward the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972, marking a significant return to lunar exploration and a foundational step in NASA’s broader Artemis program aimed at future deep-space missions and sustained lunar presence.
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