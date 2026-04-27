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Scientists Warn Reflective Satellites Could Disrupt Night Skies
(MENAFN) Scientists are raising concerns that emerging plans for large-scale satellite deployments—including reflective spacecraft and potentially up to one million satellites in low Earth orbit—could significantly alter Earth’s natural night-time environment, with consequences for human health and ecosystems.
Experts cited in reports say that increasing artificial brightness in orbit could interfere with natural biological rhythms, affecting sleep patterns, wildlife behavior, and ecological balance. They argue that the cumulative impact of widespread orbital lighting could change how the night sky functions on a planetary scale.
According to statements attributed to leaders of international chronobiology organizations, the scale of proposed satellite systems could fundamentally reshape natural darkness conditions. One warning emphasized that such changes may have broad implications, including effects on agriculture and food systems, noting that many plants rely on nighttime cycles to function properly.
Charalambos Kyriacou, a geneticist at the University of Leicester and head of the European Biological Rhythms Society, cautioned that proposals involving artificial light reflection in space should be carefully reconsidered. He said:
“We’re saying, please think before you go through with this, because this could have global implications for things like food security. Plants need the night. You can’t just get rid of it.”
Some companies are exploring concepts such as orbital mirrors designed to direct sunlight to specific areas on demand, while other large-scale satellite projects aim to support global communications and computing networks powered by space-based infrastructure.
DarkSky International representative Ruskin Hartley warned that such ideas, though often framed as futuristic innovation, are already being actively developed and are not purely theoretical.
Researchers also note that existing satellite activity has already begun to increase overall night sky brightness, raising concerns that future expansion could push levels beyond thresholds intended to preserve dark skies in the coming decades.
Tami Martino of the Canadian Society of Chronobiology emphasized that even low levels of artificial light can affect biological systems, stating: “Circadian systems are sensitive to light levels far below what humans typically perceive as bright. If the night sky becomes permanently brighter, the consequences could ripple through ecosystems in ways we do not yet fully understand.”
The discussion highlights growing debate over how rapid expansion of space infrastructure may need to be balanced with environmental and ecological considerations on Earth.
Experts cited in reports say that increasing artificial brightness in orbit could interfere with natural biological rhythms, affecting sleep patterns, wildlife behavior, and ecological balance. They argue that the cumulative impact of widespread orbital lighting could change how the night sky functions on a planetary scale.
According to statements attributed to leaders of international chronobiology organizations, the scale of proposed satellite systems could fundamentally reshape natural darkness conditions. One warning emphasized that such changes may have broad implications, including effects on agriculture and food systems, noting that many plants rely on nighttime cycles to function properly.
Charalambos Kyriacou, a geneticist at the University of Leicester and head of the European Biological Rhythms Society, cautioned that proposals involving artificial light reflection in space should be carefully reconsidered. He said:
“We’re saying, please think before you go through with this, because this could have global implications for things like food security. Plants need the night. You can’t just get rid of it.”
Some companies are exploring concepts such as orbital mirrors designed to direct sunlight to specific areas on demand, while other large-scale satellite projects aim to support global communications and computing networks powered by space-based infrastructure.
DarkSky International representative Ruskin Hartley warned that such ideas, though often framed as futuristic innovation, are already being actively developed and are not purely theoretical.
Researchers also note that existing satellite activity has already begun to increase overall night sky brightness, raising concerns that future expansion could push levels beyond thresholds intended to preserve dark skies in the coming decades.
Tami Martino of the Canadian Society of Chronobiology emphasized that even low levels of artificial light can affect biological systems, stating: “Circadian systems are sensitive to light levels far below what humans typically perceive as bright. If the night sky becomes permanently brighter, the consequences could ripple through ecosystems in ways we do not yet fully understand.”
The discussion highlights growing debate over how rapid expansion of space infrastructure may need to be balanced with environmental and ecological considerations on Earth.
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