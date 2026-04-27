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Anthropic Introduces Claude Design for Creating Visual Content
(MENAFN) Anthropic has launched a new tool called Claude Design, aimed at helping users generate visual materials such as designs, prototypes, and presentations, according to a company announcement.
The product is powered by the company’s most advanced vision model and is currently available in a research preview for subscribers on Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
The company said the tool is designed to streamline visual creation workflows by automatically adapting to existing brand styles. It can detect and apply elements such as color schemes and typography by analyzing codebases or design materials provided by users.
Claude Design allows users to initiate projects in multiple ways, including written prompts, uploaded documents, or captured web content. These inputs can then be transformed into structured and realistic visual prototypes.
Once completed, users can export their work in several formats, including PDF, PPTX, and HTML, or send it directly to external design platforms such as Canva.
The launch reflects a broader push by AI developers to expand generative tools beyond text, increasingly focusing on integrated systems that support both content creation and design workflows.
The product is powered by the company’s most advanced vision model and is currently available in a research preview for subscribers on Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
The company said the tool is designed to streamline visual creation workflows by automatically adapting to existing brand styles. It can detect and apply elements such as color schemes and typography by analyzing codebases or design materials provided by users.
Claude Design allows users to initiate projects in multiple ways, including written prompts, uploaded documents, or captured web content. These inputs can then be transformed into structured and realistic visual prototypes.
Once completed, users can export their work in several formats, including PDF, PPTX, and HTML, or send it directly to external design platforms such as Canva.
The launch reflects a broader push by AI developers to expand generative tools beyond text, increasingly focusing on integrated systems that support both content creation and design workflows.
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